Talented actress Nomzamo Mbatha has dropped amazing teasers of a new King Shaka Zulu series that she's the executive producer of

The former Isibaya actress shared that she'll portray the character of King Shaka's mom, Queen Nandi, in the upcoming show and Mzansi is here for it

Mzansi celebs took to the Coming 2 America star's timeline to congratulate her for landing the role in the production, which will drop in 2023

Nomzamo Mbatha has taken to social media to share the teasers of a new King Shaka Zulu series. The actress shared that she acting as well as the executive producer in the upcoming movie.

Nomzamo Mbatha is the executive producer of a new King Shaka Zulu series. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

The Coming 2 America star will seemingly portray the character of King Shaka's mom, Queen Nandi. She took to her timeline to post snaps of herself and other characters in the series rocking traditional Zulu attire.

Taking to Instagram, the former Isibaya actress revealed that the new show will drop in 2023. She also sang Queen Nandi's praises. She captioned her post:

"We will see you in 2023. Actor and Executive Producer."

The stunner's celeb friends and fans took to her timeline to congratulate her for bagging the role of Nandi.

tha.simelane commented:

"Nomzamo the submarine."

Somizi said:

"Nomzamo the silent mover."

mbaureloaded wrote:

"Can’t wait."

amaqamata said:

"Queen Nandi. This is going to be EPIC, can’t wait."

kayise_ngqula wrote:

"Makwande!!! I see no other person who could play Queen Nandi. Casting perfection and EP. Look at God. Congratulations."

sirvincentsa added:

"Well done Zamo! Keep shining."

Nomzamo Mbatha shares throwback clip getting all dressed up in school uniform

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha dressed up in a full school uniform when she visited Dr JL Dube High School in her township of KwaMashu, north of Durban.

She had been visiting the school for the second day in a row when one of the pupils brought her the ironed and ready-to-wear uniform. Nomzamo Mbatha was at the school for a sod-turning ceremony a few weeks back.

The Coming 2 America star shared that the pupil who gave her the spare uniform, Anele, also took the role of dressing her. The star shared the hilarious throwback clip of the moment Anele dressed her in the school's bathroom on Instagram.

