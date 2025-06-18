Clive Morris Productions has reportedly listed its Randburg head office for sale, signalling a possible shutdown

Drama in 2024 escalated when the company was accused of failing to pay cast members, with stars from Queendom , including Sindi Dlathu and Dawn Thandeka King, speaking out, and others leaving the show

Founder Clive Morris addressed the payment issues, blaming economic struggles and funding delays, stating that the company was not hiding money but battling to stay afloat

Clive Morris Productions has reportedly listed its main head office property in Randburg for sale. The production company is popular for producing hit shows like Isono, Empini and Queendom.

Clive Morris Productions shuts down

It's the end of an era for Clive Morris Productions after years of providing the best entertainment for South Africans. The production company, which has had its fair share of drama in 2024, is reportedly selling its Randburg property.

According to a post shared by @TvblogbyMLU on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, the property, which served as Clive Morris Productions' head office, was recently listed for sale. The caption read:

"Big news! Clive Morris Productions is selling its main head office property in Randburg. The company behind hit TV shows like #Isono, #Empini, #TheEstate, and #QueendomBet."

SA not surprised by Clive Morris' shutdown

Social media users in the comments section were not surprised by the news that Clive Morris Productions was selling its properties. It seems many saw the shutdown coming after the company was called out for allegedly not paying cast members.

@amechio said:

"Wow. Things are that bad?"

@JustLebogang commented:

"Too sad💔"

@Heavyd_110 wrote:

"Final nail in the coffin."

A look at Clive Morris Productions' drama

In 2024, Clive Morris Productions made headlines and charted trends after it allegedly failed to pay cast members. The cast and crew of the star-studded BET drama series Queendom spoke out against the production company. The show, which featured South African heavyweight actors and actresses, including Sindi Dlathu, Dawn Thandeka King and Linda Mtoba, was placed on hold following the payment dispute, and several stars left the show.

The founder of the production company, Clive Morris, addressed the payments saga during an exclusive interview with Briefly News. Morris explained that the issue was not with the production company, but there were several factors at play. He said:

"We've been working hard to get an investor. BET is also helping us; they paid their 50%. "The cast and crew have been told, and bridging finance has been organised.

"Unfortunately, people get angry, and they have been hit very hard. It's been tough; we're all devastated. We're not crooks hiding millions away from the team; we're all struggling. But raising funds is difficult in this economy, especially in a situation like this."

