Well-known Adulting and Scandal! star Londeka Sishi has secured a role in SABC1's popular soapie Uzalo

Sishi, who recently bagged a SAFTA for her role in Scandal! will be joined by legendary actor Abdul Khoza

South Africans and fans of the soapie took to social media this week to congratulate the popular actors

Award-winning actors Abdul Khoza and Londeka Sishi join 'Uzalo'

Source: UGC

Former Scandal! actress Londeka Sishi and former The Wife actor Abdul Khoza have joined the cast of SABC1's long-running soapie Uzalo.

Khoza recently sparked a debate on social media when he revealed that he's quit acting in the South African entertainment industry.

Sishi previously made headlines when she opened up about her popular character in Showmax's Adulting.

SABC1's popular TV show revealed on its X account on 8 July 2026 that Khoza has secured a role on the show.

"The mask is off, and the man at the head of Amantaliyane has a name. MA Ten Ten played by the powerhouse Abdul Khoza, the ring leader has officially entered the chat. KwaMashu… nizoyithola ivuthiwe. Coming to your screens on the 10th of July at 20:30, only on SABC 1," said the show.

The SABC1 soapie confirmed Sishi's new role on its X account on 8 July 2026.

"Bow down. The queen has arrived, beautiful, bold and definitely not the one to play with. Londeka Sishi steps into KwaMashu as Lungsta. The queen of Amantaliyane… Ladies and gentlemen, her. Coming to your screens on the 10th of July at 20:30, only on SABC 1," said the show.

Uzalo fans comment on the latest casting

@I_am_Jigsaw7 responded:

"Didn’t he say he is retiring from acting?"

@MbamboPhiloh replied:

"Ngasho ngath ayikho lendaba yale story sakhe akasho njeee ama briefs awekho kunzima, (I knew his story about leaving the acting industry was bogus; he was struggling to land roles). Shuthi, welcome back keeee."

@NdzeluAsathi wrote:

"Wasn’t he a doctor in the earlier seasons?"

@CallMagz responded:

"Didn't he retire?"

@busimgqibi commented:

"We Bhuti wena, we Mageba wena Nqobizitha for life."

@ATlhogy wrote:

"He’s a good actor, guys, relax, he must come back."

@emkayreloaded replied:

"Publicity stunts don't fly in South Africa bra."

@dima_onzima said:

"Hawu, kwathiwa, he is dropping out of acting nje."

@Questar_MK reacted:

"He quit acting mos lomjita," (this guy).

@Muroni8 responded:

"I thought he retired."

@Unc_Benzo wrote:

"I assumed he was retired."

@abraham_b3 reacted:

"Didn’t he say he won’t be acting anymore or taking a break?"

Mpho15545237 said:

"That is nice to see Abdul in a local hit show."

@TvMzansi replied:

"It's so exciting, right?"

@Floyd_Narcisse responded:

"Didn't he say he retired?"

Award-winning actors Abdul Khoza and Londeka Sishi join 'Uzalo'

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to Bravo B joining Uzalo: "We Will be There"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Bravo B has joined the cast of SABC1's Uzalo.

The former reality TV star will portray the character of Lindokuhle Nsele as Dr Zungu.

Fans of the multi-award-winning TV show commented on Nsele's latest character.

Source: Briefly News