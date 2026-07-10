Author Jackie Phamotse has shared her review of e.tv's new telenovela The 4 of Us , which also streams on Netflix

The 4 Of Us replaced the long-running Scandal! on e.tv from 29 June 2026, and it stars Sindi Dlathu and Sdumo Mtshali

Viewers echoed Jackie's sentiments, with many stating that even their love for the actors couldn't keep them watching past the first episodes

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Jackie Phamotse Slams Netflix's 'The 4 of Us' show: 'Script Is Shameful'

Source: Instagram

Successful author Jackie Phamotse has given her two cents about one of e.tv's brand-new telenovela The 4 of Us, and her verdict was far from flattering.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, the Bare author gave kudos to the talent on screen but tore into the writing.

How Jackie feels about SA's new Netflix show

Phamotse's post struck a chord with viewers who had gone into the show with high expectations. She said, "Great actors but horrible script, the storyline is so predictable it's shameful."

The show centres on a family drama involving blood ties, ambition, and power struggles, and features a heavyweight cast including Sindi Dlathu, Dumisani Dlamini, Rami Chuene, Sdumo Mtshali, and Thembinkosi Mthembu.

Given that The River and The Polygamist both built loyal, passionate audiences, many viewers were expecting something equally gripping. Instead, the response from Mzansi has been largely one of disappointment.

Does SA agree with Jackie?

Several viewers said they could not push through beyond the first two episodes.

@sazi_zondo summed it up bluntly: "I have honestly tried for the sake of Sindi Dlathu, but they make her look like a Temu when she's a OG Chanel. Thembinkosi should've never left homecoming, he looks ridiculous in that haircut & Deja vu acting. Sdumo's revival of Jonasi is boring as hell. uGirl phuza njalo yena yeses"

@ChikizaD said: "Watched first 2 episodes and it felt like I was watching The River sequel. Even my love for these actors could not get me to episode 3. Cut cut cut"

@JustPrecious_dj took issue with the casting choices: "I dislike the part where they saw it cool to bring Jonasi's character of some sort using the very same Sdumo... Lost me there"

@sbongilegagu4 kept it short: "I expected better, but hhayi ke."

Jackie Phamotse has given a strong review of Netflix's 'The 4 of Us' show. Image: Jackiephamotse

Source: Instagram

Kea talks The 4 Of Us

In more news, Briefly News reported that Kealeboga Masango recently discussed her latest character in The Four of Us

South Africans took to social media this week to respond to the storylines and characters on the show.

Source: Briefly News