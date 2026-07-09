Mzansi Magic announced a new telenovela, Nyala O , starring Mapaseka Koetle, Tsholofelo Matshaba and Cindy Mahlangu

The show follows three women whose marriages are tested by secrets, betrayal and uncomfortable truths about love

Social media is buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming telenovela, and fans of the stars are looking forward to suspense and loads of drama

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Mapaseka Koetle, Cindy Mahlangu and Tsholofelo Matshaba will star on ‘Nyala O.’ Images: cindy_thando, tsholofelomatshaba888, pasi_koetle

Source: Instagram

Three of South Africa's most recognisable actresses are joining forces for what looks set to be one of Mzansi Magic's most talked-about productions yet. Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle, Tsholofelo Matshaba and Cindy Mahlangu have been confirmed as the lead trio in the channel's incoming telenovela, Nyala O, which premieres on Monday, 20 July at 7 PM.

The show centres on three women whose separate lives collide when their marriages begin to unravel in ways they never anticipated, forcing each of them to confront uncomfortable truths about why they chose to get married in the first place.

Who the stars play on Nyala O

Koetle takes on the role of Kea Maponya, a driven career woman whose carefully built life falls apart after she uncovers a long-standing deception by her husband, Rhami, played by Motlatsi Mafatshe. The betrayal cuts deeper when Kea realises that the people closest to her were aware of the secret all along.

Matshaba, best known to viewers from her time on The River, plays Mapula, Kea's older sister. Her character is navigating an empty nest and using the moment to rediscover both herself and her marriage to Ernest, portrayed by Aubrey Mmakola.

Mahlangu steps into the shoes of Lerato, Kea's ambitious childhood friend who carries what the show describes as a "princess treatment syndrome." Her seemingly polished life hits turbulence as the dynamics in her marriage to Mondli, played by Unathi Mkhize, begin to shift beneath her feet.

Mapaseka Koetle takes on the role of a driven career woman whose life falls apart after her husband betrays her. Image: pasi_koetle

Source: Instagram

Rounding out the cast are Amanda Seome as Pretty, Elizabeth Serunye as Gertrude, Slindile Nodangala as Gabisile, Kgomotso Moshia as Tshepi, and Sluleko Zungu as Lethabo.

Ahead of the premiere, Mzansi Magic gave viewers a peek at the press shoot, with the cast getting glammed up alongside their on-screen partners. The behind-the-scenes content offered a first proper look at the chemistry between the stars and hinted at the rich, layered storytelling fans can expect.

Nyala O airs Monday to Wednesday on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below.

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In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Winnie Ntshaba's return to Generations' popular remake, Generations: The Legacy.

The actress was harshly criticised by viewers and accused of betraying the same cast mates she had quit the soapie with.

Source: Briefly News