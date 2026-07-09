Winnie Ntshaba reportedly began filming for Generations: The Legacy , set to reprise her role as Khethiwe Buthelezi

Her comeback arrives 12 years after the mass cast exit of 2014, reuniting her with returning stars like Rapulana Seiphemo and Vusi Kunene

While some fans celebrated the news, others felt that Ntshaba's return to the show was a major betrayal of her former colleagues who famously boycotted the production

Winnie Ntshaba is reportedly shooting for 'Generations: The Legacy.' Images: winnie_ntshaba

Source: Instagram

Winnie Ntshaba is reportedly back on set, with word spreading that she has started filming for Generations: The Legacy, this, according to entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald, who shared the announcement on 8 July 2026.

The veteran actress is set to return as Khethiwe Buthelezi, the character fans first fell in love with, a soft-spoken village girl who relocated to Johannesburg as a housekeeper and gradually built herself into a formidable businesswoman.

The comeback is a significant one, arriving a full 12 years after the controversial 2014 cast walkout that saw Ntshaba and dozens of colleagues leave the show in one of South African television's most talked-about moments.

Ntshaba joins a list of returning legends

She's not walking back through those studio doors alone. Ntshaba joins a growing list of original cast members who have returned to reprise their iconic roles, including Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso and Rapulana Seiphemo as Tau Mogale. The reunion of these familiar faces has stirred enormous nostalgia among long-time viewers.

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It's worth noting that Ntshaba and Kunene share recent on-screen history. The two starred together in House of Zwide, where Ntshaba led the cast as the fierce and glamorous Faith Zwide, with Kunene playing her ex-husband and business co-founder, Funani Zwide.

Not everyone is popping champagne, though. The reaction to Ntshaba's return to Generations has been a mixed bag. A portion of her supporters are thrilled to see her back on the show that first made her a household name, viewing it as a full-circle moment for someone who helped define South African soapie culture.

Meanwhile, the announcement triggered a wave of backlash from critics who fiercely condemned Ntshaba's return to the very same set she once abandoned. Social media users viewed her comeback as a massive betrayal of her former colleagues, pointing out the irony of her crawling back to the Mfundi Vundla production after famously walking out as part of a collective boycott alongside 16 of the original cast members.

There's also a broader conversation simmering among viewers who feel that, after more than four decades on air, Generations has run its course, and it may be time to let the story reach a natural conclusion.

Winnie Ntshaba's return to 'Generations' ignited a heated debate on social media. Image: winnie_ntshaba

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Winnie Ntshaba's return to Generations

Online users said it was time for Generations to come to an end.

Tsidim said:

"The fact that Generations is still on our screens is..."

ntlanetokollo wrote:

"Why though? This is another show that must be canned! We've had it."

UncleTimmy9 posted:

"We need to move on from soapies; the SABC are too conservative, and that'll be their undoing."

Meanwhile, others argued that Winnie Ntshaba betrayed her original castmates.

6uhle said:

"Hm, I don't know how I feel about this. What will her former colleagues say? Like, we all made a suicide pact and all got fired, years later, you're back working for the man? Nah."

yandzman_ was curious:

"What did she say to her colleagues?"

BennieSonamzi reacted:

"She is betraying her colleagues."

Social media roasts Brother in House Zimbabwe

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video mashup comparing Big Brother Mzansi with Zimbabwe’s new reality counterpart, Brother In House Zimbabwe.

The dramatic budget and production differences prompted Zimbabwean internet users to jokingly plead with the original poster to take the video down out of pure second-hand embarrassment.

Source: Briefly News