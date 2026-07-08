Netflix released the trailer for Umthetho , a 7-part South African drama series premiering on 14 August 2026

The series stars Sindi Dlathu, Nqobile Nunu Khumalo and Tony Kgoroge in a local adaptation of the Brazilian Netflix series Brotherhood

Mzansi fans reacted with excitement to the trailer, with many lamenting that Showmax shut down before showcasing such raw SA talent

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Netflix’s ‘Umthetho’ stars Sindi Dlathu, Nunu Khumalo and Tony Kgoroge. Image

Source: Instagram

Netflix has finally released the trailer for Umthetho, a new South African drama series set to premiere on 14 August 2026, and Mzansi is already hooked.

Why watch Umthetho?

The riveting eight-part series is a proudly South African production, produced by Mandla N's Black Brain Pictures. It is a local adaptation of the acclaimed Brazilian Netflix series Brotherhood, reimagined with a distinctly Mzansi flavour.

The star-studded series follows Mbali, a sharp and ambitious public prosecutor portrayed by Nqobile Nunu Khumalo, whose world unravels after she becomes entangled in a dangerous prison syndicate controlled by her brother, Moses, played by veteran actor Tony Kgoroge. They work together to protect their younger brother, Sphelele, played by the talented Given Stuurman. Other familiar faces include Sindi Dlathu, who is on another Netflix production called The Four Of Us, SK Khoza, Lorcia Cooper and Obed Baloyi.

Entertainment commentator @PhilMphela shared the trailer on 7 July 2026 on X, and it quickly set timelines ablaze.

Why SA is loving the trailer

Beyond the buzz around the series itself, the conversation has taken on a bittersweet tone. Many TV lovers are using Umthetho's Netflix debut as an opportunity to mourn the closure of one of Mzansi's most-loved streaming platforms, Showmax, which shut down on 30 April 2026. The feeling among fans is that South African storytelling deserves a home, and losing Showmax was a blow to that vision.

Reactions to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers praising the production quality and the talent on display. Below is what Mzansi had to say:

@Lady_Blvck wrote:

"I'm definitely sold heyy!"

@masepuli777 shared a deeper frustration:

"Shutting Showmax down was the worst decision MultiChoice made. South Africa has great talent and stories, and expanding the platform would've been a great move to show African talent on an African platform. Either way, will be tuning in."

@chickz07 raised a fair production critique:

"Does the industry use the same location scout? Why do most car chases or bombing scenes happen at NASREC or this bridge in Newtown? These shows end up looking the same."

@mpho_khumalo1 noted Khumalo's familiar screen presence:

"Nqobile Khumalo kinda plays almost the same roles, or rather, in the same kind of storyline. She nails it, though."

@MaxKhxdi captured the wider excitement around South Africa's growing Netflix footprint:

"The doors are open. The last time we had this much airplay on Netflix was....can't remember."

Kea Masango lands role on The Four Of Us

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kealeboga Masango discussed her latest character in Netflix's The Four of Us.

Masango stars opposite Sindi Dlathu, Sdumo Mtshali, and Thembinkosi Mthembu. Peeps took to social media this week to respond to the storylines and characters on the show.

Source: Briefly News