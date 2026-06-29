e.tv's new star-studded show replacing Scandal! will air its first episode on Monday, 29 June 2026

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald confirmed that the telenovela will also air on Netflix

He previously confirmed the names of the new show replacing House of Zwide, which also came to an end

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Netflix bought e.tv's 'Scandal!' replacement. Image: Jabu_Macdonald

Source: Twitter

After closing the curtain on its long-running, award-winning soapie Scandal!, e.tv is gearing up for a major transition. The TV channel will usher in a fresh era with a brand-new daily telenovela that will also reach global audiences through Netflix.

The new telenovela, The Four of Us, from the makers of The River, Tshedza Pictures, is set to premiere on e.tv on Monday, 29 June 2026 at 8 p.m., taking over the Scandal! time slot. The series will then land on Netflix from Tuesday, 30 June, with new episodes rolling out daily. The show boasts a star-studded cast, including Sindi Dlathu as the formidable Busani, alongside The Polygamist actor Sdumo Mtshali, Thembinkosi Mthembu, and other familiar and new faces in a tale of family betrayals and power struggles.

e.tv’s new telenovela The Four of Us lands on Netflix

On Saturday, 27 June 2026, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald confirmed on his X (Twitter) account that The Four of Us will also be available on Netflix. The post was captioned:

“etv’s new telenovela ‘The Four of Us’ will also be available on Netflix starting from next week, Tuesday.”

See the post below:

The Four of Us will debut on etv on Monday and on Netflix on Tuesday. Netflix will upload new episodes every day from Tuesday.

Jabu Macdonald also shared the telenovela’s official teaser trailer. The post was captioned:

“‘The Four of Us’ premieres in 2 days. The new Tshedza Pictures telenovela officially premieres on 29 June 2026, with the tagline: ‘Blood Binds Them, Ambition Divides Them.’”

Watch the full teaser trailer below:

SA reacts after Scandal!'s replacement lands on Netflix

The announcement gained traction online and sparked a cocktail of reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mandz_2 said:

“Ooh 👏 great news. I wonder if they'll get their share of royalties from Netflix as well and not just etv. South African Actors need to be paid what they deserve without having to fight.”

@AlinaMams asked:

“Will it be available on eVod as well?”

@ZwoPrudence remarked:

“Beautiful because I know I’d rather watch Netflix on my phone than tv.”

@mpho_khumalo1 commented:

“Good move. I won’t lie, if it were on eTV only, I was not gonna watch. I can’t get myself to watch that channel, even SABC. But now that The Four of Us is on Netflix, I’m definitely watching.”

@Mnr_Mawenip[redicted:

“Then it won’t have number ka ETV because some of us will watch it on Netflix then.”

@khanyi_sibbs questioned:

“Will it air every day on Netflix?”

@MatimbaMM1n2 said:

“Sdumo is definitely getting an international call soon 💪🏿”

'House of Zwide's replacement show was named. Image: Jabu_Macdonald

Source: Twitter

House of Zwide replacement revealed

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the name of the new show replacing House of Zwide was revealed.

The show stars Gugu Gumede and Aphelele Shezi, who plays Njabulo Mtshali, as well as Meshack Mavuso and will also premiere on Monday, 29 June.

Source: Briefly News