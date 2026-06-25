A Kenyan official calls for a ban on Netflix's The Polygamist , citing harm to marriages and even threatens legal action

Social media erupts with mixed reactions to the controversy surrounding the series in Kenya

Gugu Gumede, who portrayed the character Joyce Gomora, hints at a potential Season 2 amid the show's global success

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A Kenyan official threatened legal action over 'The Polygamist'. Image: Geoffrey Mosiria KE

Source: Instagram

Netflix's hit drama The Polygamist continues to win hearts across the globe, but not everyone is celebrating its success. A senior Kenyan government official has called for the series to be banned in Kenya and even suggested taking legal action against Netflix over its alleged impact on marriages.

Since premiering on Friday, 12 June 2026, The Polygamist has become one of the most talked-about shows on social media. The 22-episode drama, based on Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi’s novel, has attracted viewers from across the continent and beyond. While many have praised its storytelling and relatable themes, others believe the series is causing more harm than good.

Kenyan official wants The Polygamist banned

One of the show's strongest critics is Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service. On Wednesday, 24 June 2026, Kenyan radio station Spice FM shared a video of Drive Time hosts Ceo Charles and Tha Real Solodiscussing Mosiria’s comments about the series.

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According to the radio hosts, Mosiria argued that The Polygamist is damaging marriages in Kenya and should not be accessible to local audiences.

“The Polygamist series should be banned; we will sue Netflix for spoiling marriages in Kenya,” he is alleged to have said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Kenyan official criticises The Polygamist

The remarks quickly gained traction online, although it remains unclear whether Mosiria was being serious or speaking in jest.

X user @AlgoTeacher sparked further discussion after sharing a graphic of Mosiria’s comment.

See the post below:

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Mosiria’s comments.

Here are some of the comments:

@pumezamahobe said:

“Of course, The Polygamist opens eyes on traumatic family matters. No one should be the same after the series. It's either your past or current life is unthreaded to you and TV.”

@ThabiJoy4 remarked:

“Suing sounds extreme, as it is a product of choice, and therefore, the Kenyans can just refrain from consuming it.”

@SelloMalul53652 commented:

“What is Kenya afraid of 🤣🤣🤣🤣 people should just relax and take a chill pill if you don't wanna watch the series don't haibo I watched the whole 22 episodes, and I can safely say it's a master of talent and great storytelling.”

@T_Abmorema joked:

“😂 Some people don't watch TV for entertainment anymore; they watch it as a life manual. Next thing you know, they'll sue Tom & Jerry for promoting violence. 🤣”

@TCroxic advised:

“The Polygamist is more of a lesson. Because everybody can relate to the series or a section of the series. Chill, Kenya.”

Mzansi reacted after Kenyan official called for 'The Polygamist' to be banned. Image: Geoffrey Mosiria KE

Source: Instagram

Gugu Gumede hints at The Polygamist Season 2

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gugu Gumede hinted at the possibility of The Polygamist returning for Season 2 after its global success.

In a TikTok video that was reposted on X, she shared how viewers can influence Netflix to do a second season.

Source: Briefly News