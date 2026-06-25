'The Polygamist' Cast Salaries Revealed: How Much Sdumo Mtshali and Co Earned

A viral video slideshow claims to reveal how much each cast member of Netflix's hit South African drama The Polygamist was paid

Sdumo Mtshali, who plays lead character Jonasi Gomora, allegedly earned R1.4 million, while co-stars received between R600K and R700K

Fans are reacting strongly, with many saying the cast is underpaid, given how widely the show is trending internationally

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A viral slideshow making the rounds on social media has set off a heated debate about whether the cast of Netflix's smash-hit South African drama The Polygamist are being paid what they're worth.

'The Polygamist' cast's alleged salaries got fans talking. Image: sdumo.mtshali and celestentuli

Source: Instagram

The video, shared by @thatmzansigirl__ on Threads, claims to break down exactly how much each major cast member pocketed for their work on the show. According to the clip, lead actor Sdumo Mtshali, who plays the complicated and secretive businessman Jonasi Gomora, reportedly received R1.4 million. Co-stars Celeste Ntuli (Essie) and Kenneth Nkosi each allegedly earned R700,000, while Sthandiwe Kgoroge came in at R600,000.

See the viral salary slideshow that sparked the debate here.

Why The Polygamist has everyone talking

The timing of the video could not be more loaded. The Polygamist is currently one of Netflix's most talked-about shows, not just in South Africa but internationally.

The series follows Jonasi Gomora as his secret double life begins to unravel, touching on infidelity, generational trauma, absent fathers, and the pressure of maintaining a perfect public image. Its rawness has resonated deeply with viewers, sparking debates in WhatsApp groups, on X, and across online forums.

The buzz has grown so loud that international celebrities, including Davido and Taraji P. Henson, have publicly commented on the show, drawing even more eyes to the production and its cast.

Fans have shared thoughts on 'The Polygamist' cast's alleged salaries. Image: sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

Fans say the cast deserves more

That international attention is precisely why so many viewers feel the salary figures, if accurate, simply do not add up.

@bethuelmhlaba put it plainly:

"They're being underpaid judging from the reach of the series. It's also huge in the USA. My guess is that they were tied to contracts beforehand, not knowing how much the series would appeal worldwide."

@prolificmindsetsa_ went further:

"UNDERPAID THIS SHOW IS INTERNATIONAL THEY DESEVER THAY MONEY BIT IN DOLLARS ALL OF THEM"

@lindz1944 was equally blunt:

"That's an insult to these thespians! How much did the show make? aaai mara"

@mdaradzie added:

"That's just too low...American actors get those millions in the hard currency, which is the USD..."

@alcorker simply said:

"Joh, is that all? They deserve way more!"

The figures shared in the video have not been independently verified, and neither Netflix nor the actors' representatives have publicly confirmed or denied them. Still, the conversation the clip has sparked reflects a wider frustration among South African viewers who feel local talent consistently delivers world-class work without world-class pay.

The Polygamist scene angers Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Netflix’s hit supernovela The Polygamist has proven once again that it is far more than just a source of juicy entertainment and social media banter.

The show is holding up a mirror to the fractured dynamics of many modern households, and one of its episodes has left the entire nation in tears over an incredibly heavy and realistic family confrontation.

Source: Briefly News