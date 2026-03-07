Siv Ngesi showed up to an event and he was wearing a daring outfit

The media personality showed people that he is not shy to experiment with his personal style

Siv Ngesi was dressed in a look by Kaylin Mendes that attracted a lot of attention on social media

The well-known Siv Ngesi left little to the imagination with an outfit he wore to a special occasion. Siv Ngesi bravely stepped out in in eye-catching look at a Pride event.

The South African celebrity are messed a lot of reactions from Mzansi in many could not help a joke that he was representing local men. Siv Ngesi's revealing outfit made rounds on X after gossip monger Musa Khawula reposted it on 7 March 2026 and the outfit received mixed reactions.

Siv Ngesi a showed up at a Pride event in his best dressed and it was a bold outfit. The TV personality was wearing a fringe skirt matched with a mesh green top. He posed with his back to the camera showing people that the entire skirt was see-through and he was wearing flesh colored underwear. See the post below:

South Africa divided about Siv Ngesi outfit

Online users shared their honest thoughts on Siv Ngesi's look. Some people joked that the photo would be used in future twars with other countries. People were referencing a photo of Siv pole dancing that was once used as a way to drag South Africans during social media clashes with other African countries. Others remembered Siv Ngesi's alter ego, Sivanna, when he dresses in drag. Read people's comments below:

@RealMadamCoco admired Siv's daring outfit:

"An expressive man. Confident in himself and living his life as he chooses. The way it should be."

lutz.bianca gushed:

"We miss SAVANNAH!! Bring her back 🔥"

nyanisodzedze applauded Siv's look:

"The legs are legging👏🏾. I'm inspired... and moved to push."

@sewelankoana joked:

"When we in a twar with other countries they always post his pictures and we lose points because of him."

@SagewaseSouthAh also complained:

"No man @iamSivN when we about to win against Zimbabwe and Nigeria you always drop a weapon formed against us! Why."

@MorenaWaBadimo wondered:

"Can't we change this guy's nationality, Make him Sotho or Swati? I'm tired of Africans using him to drag us."

@XekiHlongwane begged:

"Please delete this otherwise when we lose an argument with Zimbabweans, they’ll bring this picture out. "

@Melusi_Mokone remarked:

"Bro is embarrassing our country It's okay to be gay but dress properly dawg geez."

