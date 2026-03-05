A TikTok content creator had South Africans in stitches after posting a comedic clip of himself playing Donald Trump as the president of South Africa

The clip touched on everything from load shedding and Amapiano to the Iran conflict and corruption, all delivered in a spot-on Trump impression

People in the comments could not stop laughing, though some admitted the idea of Trump running South Africa was equal parts funny and terrifying

A young comedian standing in front of a podium. Images: @kobenhofmeyr



A TikTok comedian, @kobenhofmeyr, posted a video on 4 March 2026 that had South Africans laughing and cringing at the same time. Using a Trump-style accent, he played out what it would look like if Donald Trump were the president of South Africa. The result was mind-boggling as he discussed almost all of South Africa's problems.

What did Trump-as-SA-president say?

He opened by addressing load shedding, telling South Africans to go ask Eskom about power issues. He called SABC fake news. He announced a new campaign: "Make Effies Great Again." He declared his love for Amapiano, saying nobody loves it more than him. He spoke about building a wall in Cape Town. He spoke about sending money to Israel. He brought up General Rasi and announced a bomb squad, warning Iran to stay out of the World Cup or face consequences.

When asked about corruption, he turned it around and blamed the people asking the question. When someone mentioned Epstein Island, he calmly said the best he could do was Robben Island. It was fast, sharp and very specifically, non-seriously South African in all the right ways.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the funny Trump impersonation

Netizens cracked up in the comments section, loving TikToker @kobenhofmeyr's impersonation:

@Bianca pointed out:

"Stooooppp they have army tankers, we have JoJo tanks 😳"

@T🫧😛 said:

"Mara wena, we're trying not to get involved in the war."

@Ta_Alpha worried:

"I hope Trump doesn't see this 😅"

@nkosikhona💁🏾‍♂️ noticed:

"In the beginning... I see what you did there 😭!!"

@Ren added:

"At least we wouldn't have holes in the ground."

@IamSiya Mtshali laughed:

"Wena mara, you are living proof that as a country we don't take things seriously 😟🤣🤣"

@Fiona cracked up:

"Best I can do is Robben Island 😳😂"

@Tristan asked:

"You want us to also go to war? 😭😭😭"

@Åłöŕå🧞‍♀️ said:

"I would've moved to another country ASAP."

@animeKawaii Chan96 joked:

"I'll rather vote YOU for president 😂😂😂"

@Dr. Rufaz gave his honest take:

"Can I be honest? Trump would be a horrible president, but he'd probably help our economic state and military security, although he'd wage war against every country and put tariffs on China or something."

A young man impersonating Trump. Images: @kobenhofmeyr

Source: TikTok

