US President Donald Trump's derogatory remarks towards South African comedian Trevor Noah sparked a debate on comedy's role in challenging power

This comes after Trevor Noah made a satirical remark linking Trump to a joke involving Greenland and Jeffrey Epstein

Trump later lashed out on Truth Social, describing Noah in derogatory terms and suggesting legal action.

Three South African comedians shared their insights with Briefly News regarding the Trump-Noah saga

The row erupted after Noah’s monologue at the Grammy Awards. Image: TrevorNoah/X

While a public threat by Donald Trump against Trevor Noah continues to hang in the air, South African comedians told Briefly News that the clash highlights comedy's role in holding power to account rather than crossing any line.

Trump to take legal action

The row erupted after Noah's monologue at the Grammy Awards, in which he made a satirical remark linking Trump to a joke about Greenland and Jeffrey Epstein. Trump later lashed out on Truth Social, describing Noah in derogatory terms and suggesting legal action. Noah responded by reposting old stand-up clips, a move widely read as dismissive rather than confrontational.

Johannesburg comedian Chris Mapane told Briefly News that the incident showed each figure acting within their professional lane. He argued that comedians observe reality and reflect it through humour, while Trump's reaction amounted to unnecessary drama from a political leader. Mapane maintained that jokes do not mobilise or incite but simply spotlight what is already happening.

"We literally just tell the stories as they happen because we, comedians, put light on them and humour. The beautiful thing about stand-up comedy is that you get that instant reaction right away," Mapane said.

The South African comedians say the clash highlights comedy’s role in holding power to account rather than crossing any line. Image: Chris Mapane, Khanyisa JamJam, Callum Hitchcock/Facebook

Satire exists to interrogate dominant power

Cape Town comic Callum Hitchcock said satire exists to interrogate dominant power and expose its flaws. He viewed the threat of legal action as incompatible with freedom of expression and warned that fear-driven self-censorship could damage both comedy and broader creative spaces.

"When comedy collides directly with political power on a global stage, that's literally the purpose of comedy: to satirise the dominant. That's the very definition of comedy is to, especially stand-up comedy or hosting like Trevor does, you're supposed to look at things from a different angle," Hitchcock added.

Award-winning comedian Khanyisa JamJam said performers should expect backlash when tackling sensitive topics, but noted that most comedians aim to make audiences laugh, not offend. He described Trump's response as an overreaction and said Noah's global standing was unlikely to be affected. Together, the comedians said the episode was less about a single joke and more about whether satire remains free to challenge power without intimidation.

"I think Donald Trump definitely overreacted to what Trevor Noah said. Trevor Noah, for me, is one of the best comedians to come out of South Africa and is one of the best comedians and most recognised in the world." JamJam conluded.

