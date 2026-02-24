Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya faced scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

A woman, also known as Minister of Comedic Affairs online, parodied Sibiya’s testimony, highlighting humorous moments and mimicking his questioning style

The parody drew attention online, with viewers engaging with the comedic take while following serious developments at the commission

The hearings and the online response underscore the importance of accountability and transparency within South Africa’s police system. For the public, it offered both insight into high-level proceedings and a lighter way to engage with current events, while highlighting the growing role of social media commentary in shaping public perception.

The Minister of Comedic Affairs sat in a studio wearing a suit, red tie, and bald cap with a painted moustache, holding glasses while speaking seriously in a satirical setup. Image: @ongiegusha

Source: TikTok

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya attracted online attention after his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 19 February 2026. A video posted by @ongiegusha on 23 February 2026 showed a woman playfully mimicking Sibiya’s statements and questioning style during the hearings.

Sibiya faced scrutiny over several misleading statements and was questioned about his meeting with Kat Matlala. The parody captured the funny and awkward moments of the testimony, turning a serious hearing into a widely shared comedic clip. The commission was established to investigate allegations of corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s police and justice system, particularly involving senior officers and organised crime figures.

Matlala linked to police corruption allegations

Matlala himself is a high-profile figure in the unfolding scandal, alleged to have secured lucrative police tenders and to have provided benefits to senior SAPS officials, claims he and Sibiya have denied. Viewers quickly engaged with the video, enjoying the humour and the commentary on real events.

The parody video by Minister of Comedic Affairs and user @ongiegusha left an impression by blending comedy with current affairs. While the commission addressed weighty issues, the online community found entertainment and insight, showing how creative commentary can make complex proceedings more relatable and accessible.

The Minister of Comedic Affairs held up a file while speaking animatedly in a studio setting. Image: @ongiegusha

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Stephanie said:

"I’m waiting for the impalas. 😂😂 As a content creator, he has given you a goldmine to work with. 😂😂"

User41718810016112 said:

"As you explained… The commission is one big joke! 😂😂"

99 said:

"We are going to be bored when this commission ends. 😅"

Nombuso said:

"Wait, wait, wait, where did u get the head? 😭😭?"

Castro said:

"Commissioner, you must understand...I am lying here. it's not fair for you to expect everything I say to make sense."

Sibongile Danti said:

"The springbok badge. 😭😂"

Pieta said:

"You are so good. I just love that springbok pin. Well done! 😂"

Roc_kng said:

"I feel you my guy. I'm also very bad with dates. I can't even remember my birthday. When people ask when I was born I just say my age or year I was born. Also, please stop playing with your specs while I'm trying to listen attentively. It's very distracting. On or off, decide."

