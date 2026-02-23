A content creator sparked a massive conversation after showing the struggle of picking safe pads following a recent study

The University of the Free State's research has detected hormone-disrupting chemicals in several popular brands sold in South Africa

Social media users demanded answers and questioned why these products haven't been recalled from the shelves

A content creator went viral after showing the confusion of shopping for pads following a recent chemical study. Image: @hannakristiname

The sanitary pad aisle has become a source of major anxiety for South African women after a disturbing research revelation.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @hannakristiname on February 21 2026, showing the creator standing in front of shelves, packed with various brands.

The post follows a disturbing study from the University of the Free State, which revealed that certain menstrual products in SA contain chemicals capable of disrupting hormones. TikTok user @hannakristiname looked completely struck on what to buy.

Political action on pads safety

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for an urgent probe into the safety of sanitary pads sold in South Africa. The request was sent to the National Consumer Commission after a study found harmful chemicals in popular brands. The party wants the African Bureau of Standards to test these products. The DA states that manufacturers must be transparent about what is in their pads to protect the health of women and girls. They believe that menstrual products are essential items and should never put users at risk.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the shopping aisle full of pads

The clip went viral, gaining 713K views, with the comments section turning into a heated debate. Many viewers expressed confusion, noting that since almost every major brand was implicated, they felt they had no safe option. Some advised on the UK brand Ultrex, saying that since it wasn’t on the list, they were comfortable using it.

The woman’s post sparked a debate on whether all the implicated brands should be removed from the shelves. Image: @hannakristiname

User @Baby girl commented:

"I started using Ultrex, I believe it’s a UK brand, and it wasn’t on the list. It’s amazing. The only issue is that it's only Checkers who stock it."

User @chocs_1 said:

"I sent my partner to go buy for me yesterday because I didn’t want to be judged. I really don’t care,😅 can’t inconvenience myself when I’m already on my monthlies 😒. I don’t have the energy 😒."

User @Maphungwayo asked:

"My question is, how are they still on the shelves? Shouldn't they be recalled by now?😭Like, why do we still have to look at them?"

User @Thirza joked:

"At this point, we should all just wear Pampers 😭."

User @Xoli_S asked:

"How are they still on the shelves? Shouldn't they be recalled by now😭?"

User @Giovanna advised:

"Try Nina pads, they're cheap, and I didn't see them on the list. I have never had an issue with them as I have with Always and Kotex."

