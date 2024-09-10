“Send This to SABC”: Viral Video of a Teacher Showing Learners How to Use Sanitary Towels Stuns SA
- These new-age teachers make it easy for many to believe that teaching is indeed a calling
- A video of a primary school teacher demonstrating to her learners how to put on a pad had Mzansi peeps singing her praises
- The teacher also taught them about personal hygiene when on their period and how to dispose of sanitary towel
A fantastic teacher had the online community rushing to her comment section after she shared a video of herself doing a practical demonstration of how to use a pad in a classroom full of kids.
The teacher, whose TikTok handle is @nontobekomahlang6, received 3.9M views, 308K likes and over 11K comments on her video.
The teacher demonstrates wearing a sanitary towel
In the video, the teacher takes out brand-new underwear, which she got for the lesson while standing on top of a table.
She starts by showing them how to place a pad in their underwear and proceeds to wear it before showing them how they will mess with themselves if they don't take it out right.
Watch the video below:
SA dads show gratitude to the teacher
The video post received a lot of love from social media users, including many dads who shared that the teacher had saved them.
User @thandona12 shared:
"Most beautiful video in 2024 babe 🙏 wish I could like this 10000000 times."
User @kau_kau01 added:
"As a father of a girl child, I'm proud of teachers of today. Bengiyo Qhalaphi."
User @zikho691 shared an amusing comment detailing:
"I was raised by my uncle 🤣my mother died when l was young, uncle didn't know 😁how to tell me ngayifaka ine phepha pad (wore it without removing the paper).."
User @kudhalodaddy was left feeling grateful, adding:
"Thank you very much for that, I really appreciate this I'm a father and I only have girls."
User @mr.nice.guy9951 found relief, commenting:
"Yoooo am a single father raising a girl and this part was really frustrating me, but at least you have made it simple for me. thank you."
Source: Briefly News
