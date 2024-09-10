These new-age teachers make it easy for many to believe that teaching is indeed a calling

A video of a primary school teacher demonstrating to her learners how to put on a pad had Mzansi peeps singing her praises

The teacher also taught them about personal hygiene when on their period and how to dispose of sanitary towel

A video of a teacher giving learners lessons on using sanitary towels took the internet by storm. Image:@bontobekomahlang6

A fantastic teacher had the online community rushing to her comment section after she shared a video of herself doing a practical demonstration of how to use a pad in a classroom full of kids.

The teacher, whose TikTok handle is @nontobekomahlang6, received 3.9M views, 308K likes and over 11K comments on her video.

The teacher demonstrates wearing a sanitary towel

In the video, the teacher takes out brand-new underwear, which she got for the lesson while standing on top of a table.

She starts by showing them how to place a pad in their underwear and proceeds to wear it before showing them how they will mess with themselves if they don't take it out right.

Watch the video below:

SA dads show gratitude to the teacher

The video post received a lot of love from social media users, including many dads who shared that the teacher had saved them.

User @thandona12 shared:

"Most beautiful video in 2024 babe 🙏 wish I could like this 10000000 times."

User @kau_kau01 added:

"As a father of a girl child, I'm proud of teachers of today. Bengiyo Qhalaphi."

User @zikho691 shared an amusing comment detailing:

"I was raised by my uncle 🤣my mother died when l was young, uncle didn't know 😁how to tell me ngayifaka ine phepha pad (wore it without removing the paper).."

User @kudhalodaddy was left feeling grateful, adding:

"Thank you very much for that, I really appreciate this I'm a father and I only have girls."

User @mr.nice.guy9951 found relief, commenting:

"Yoooo am a single father raising a girl and this part was really frustrating me, but at least you have made it simple for me. thank you."

Teacher braids learners's hair

In another Briefly News article, a teacher warmed many hearts after sharing a video of herself braiding a learner.

The bonding moment got many social media users rushing to her comment section to praise her.

