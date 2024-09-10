A video of learner's test marks publicly exposed outside a window at a school for everyone to see unsettled the online community

The video showed some with marks as low as one out of 18, while a few got five and others got eight

Social media users were left unhappy, seeing the act as demotivating, while others said they would work harder afterwards

A TikTok video of grade 10 failed test results publicised left many sharing similar stories. Image:@theycallme.mgabadeli

A video showing grade 10 pupils' Life Science tests plastered on the school windows for all to see got much attention from social media users.

The video was shared by user @theycallme.mgabadeli on TikTok's social media app, reaching almost 500K views, 64K likes and over 700 comments.

The Life Science teacher was brutal

In the video, the person behind the camera moves around to show the papers of the test dating 2nd August 2024.

The video proceeds to show marks ranging from one to eight on a test out of 18.

Watch the video below.

Social media users share their concerns

After watching the video, some social media users were left amused, seeing the marks as motivation to improve. Others saw the act as humiliating and wondered if the teacher wasn't violating the learners' rights.

User @odaishapillay_12 felt a bit of relief, commenting:

"Glad my teacher doesn't have TikTok 💀."

User @zaccy_atacc felt embarrassed, adding:

"I would leave this earth if my bio marks were shown to the whole school 😭."

User @kaaaani2.0 asked:

"POPI Act is a thing?😭."

User @zakialft9rv shared a personal story detailing:

"Lol, our physics teacher used to put our marks up like this. it was motivating & embarrassing lol. But Now I know he was the best teacher in our little schooling world, we remember him the most now 😂."

User @itsmesnothile added:

"My maths teacher always says his going to do this and even take a picture of you and put it next to your mark😭😭😭."

User @taylorkay24 had something positive to share:

"This worked sooo much for me in my matric I would've probably not have done well like I did."

A school learner sends the teacher a plea note

In another Briefly News article, a teacher received a note from a learner pleading for her not to mark their work "incomplete" and promising to finish it the same day.

The note received a lot of love from amused social media users who loved the relationship between the learner and the foundation phase teacher.

