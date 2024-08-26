“My Poor Babies”: Teacher Shows Pupil’s Desperate Note About Marking Their Work

A young teacher shared on TikTok that one of her students sent her a note they put in their workbook

The note saw the desperate learner asking their educator not to mark their work as 'incomplete'

Many social media users laughed at the video and shared what they would do in such situations

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A teacher shared an adorable note an unfortunate student sent her. Images: @itsnamuhla_chonco1

Source: TikTok

Students should feel comfortable approaching their educators with reasonable requests, knowing their concerns will be heard. One student took a chance when they asked their teacher to think twice before marking their work.

A simple favour

Namuhla Chonco, who uses the handle @itsnamuhla_chonco1 on TikTok, uploaded a video on the popular social media platform showing a note she received from one of her learners.

A piece of paper was in between the pages of an isiZulu workbook. The note read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Ms Chonco, please don't write 'incomplete.' I will do it today."

The plea from the student had the young woman laughing in her caption, where she wrote:

"My poor babies."

Watch the comical video below:

Note has SA laughing

After seeing the video on their For You Pages, app users laughed and headed to Namuhla's comment section. A few teachers also shared what they usually do in such situations.

@.rhian00 chuckled and wrote to the educator:

"Show mercy. She won’t repeat it."

Fellow teacher @sarahcharleneston said:

"They hate 'incomplete.' I write it big."

@ivymakena22 told the people online:

"They would trick me into this every time if I was a teacher. That's so sweet."

After seeing the TikTok clip, @olamyde03 confessed in the comments:

"I actually might consider being a teacher, just for the fun of it."

Namuhla responded:

"There are challenges, my love. Do it with passion, not for fun."

@selisco_kyz shared with the online community:

"My maths teacher kept it and showed it to my mom on consultation day."

@k_110_3 took the student's side, saying to the educator:

"Please forgive her, she won't repeat. I suddenly became emotional."

Teacher shares note from pupil asking for food

In a more touching story, Briefly News reported about a young teacher who received a note from a student asking her for something to eat.

The interaction between the teacher and her pupil warmed the hearts of many social media users, some of who could relate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News