A young student shared a video on TikTok of herself and her friends crazily dancing on the side of the road

The students covered themselves in blankets when they took part in the viral TikTok dance challenge

A few members of the online community filled the post's comment section with laughter

Students made the internet laugh when they danced on the side of the road. Images: @onethamsanqa_n

Having friends at university can turn everyday moments into unforgettable memories, providing lots of fun, support and a sense of belonging. In a lighthearted display of their close bond, a group of res mates gathered and brightened their day to comically dance on the side of the road.

A few dancing divas

Onethamsanqa Ndaba, who uses the handle @onethamsanqa_n on TikTok, uploaded a funny video of herself and her friends participating in a TikTok dance challenge on the social media platform.

The challenge sees a group of friends individually covered in blankets and moving their behind with their backs facing the camera. The trend also has one person 'falling' before they do the jig.

The young lady wrote in her video:

"POV: Your res mates match your crazy vibe."

She also laughed and said in her caption:

"I love my res mates, please."

Dancing students make Mzansi laugh

A few social media users headed to the video's comment section to laugh at the dancing ladies. Some shared that they could not see themselves embarrassing themselves in public in such a comical way.

@user3663156700874 said to the online community:

"Ama2K are living life."

@madlomo_09 commented on the person who fell at the beginning of the video, saying:

"Lady in pink. Mama?"

@uzu_2612 was surprised about the location of the madness and asked:

"In front of the road?"

@hoverone laughed and spoke about the students' parents seeing their crazy antics. Onethamsanqa replied in the comment section, possibly referring to her mother:

"She saw this, kesana."

@sinalo.ndamase could not see themselves taking on the challenge and asked:

What about the people?"

