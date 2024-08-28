A young male student shared how the university is not all rosy as many people portray it to be

The gentleman said the self-catering side of being a student involves hunger in most of the months

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their different opinions

A self-catering student shared some of the struggles he and his peers face. Images: @nkocy_zondo

A young man took to his TikTok account and revealed that university is not all rosy, especially for self-catering students,

In a video uploaded by @nkocy_zondo, he enters his room and goes straight to the fridge which is literally empty. He also captured the cupboards that had little food. He spoke about the struggles of being a self-catering student.

The young man's message was that university is not for the faint of heart. Yes, there are nice things and times and it is definitely worth attending but not everything will come on a silver platter. There are challenges which include hunger amongst other things.

"Reality."

Student shows university struggles

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers reacted to the man's struggles

The video gained over 9k likes, with many online users expressing different opinions on the situation.

@Oh_k_katt expressed:

"I believe run out of food because they wanted to, I don't get any allowance from my parents I'm only dependent on nsfas money but I make sure things I buy last till last day of thr month and I'm able."

@nunu commented:

"I've never run out of food, I top up every week."

@Success👑 said:

"Me as an unfunded student.🥺😭"

@abutthreefive shared:

"People will say bad things and others won't understand, I didn't get my money now .but yeah it's all in God's hand❤️."

@Mar Vin could relate:

"You and me, same whatsapp group. Worst part I don't have a bursary."

Student raids parents' kitchen before returning to res

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who took food from home before returning to res.

The footage was uploaded on TikTok by @tshidigrace.m. While some praised the student for her thoughtful and considerate approach, others teased her for being too lenient. They humorously claimed they would have taken everything, emphasising the desperation some students feel when trying to make ends meet.

