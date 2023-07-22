A video of a Varsity student packing essential groceries from her parents' kitchen before returning to school went viral

The young woman is seen filling plastic bags with grade-A meats and other items to tide her over for some time

Mzansi people on TikTok could relate to her struggles and shared how they survived their Varsity years

A video of a varsity student preparing to go back to res. Image: @tshidigrace.m

Source: TikTok

Heading back to University and leaving the comfort of home can be both exciting and challenging for any varsity student.

Varsity student posts viral video about her food supply

The reality of managing finances and making ends meet can quickly dampen the spirits.

A recent video of a young woman packing up groceries from her home's kitchen before returning to res resonated with many broke students facing similar struggles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The footage was uploaded on TikTok by @tshidigrace.m and got over 726 000 views in five days.

Video of relatable varsity struggles makes waves on TikTok

While some praised the student for her thoughtful and considerate approach, others teased her for being too lenient. They humorously claimed they would have taken everything, emphasising the desperation some students feel when trying to make ends meet.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users amused by student's groceries raid

@babyshine said:

"Bathong yall take food from home.I have to bring food from res to home eehh."

@kamohelo mentioned:

"Personally, you're being quite lenient hey."

@feliciamapaila posted:

"Not you leaving the cooking oil, that’s the most important one."

@makhosimkhize wrote:

"You are better than me because I would take the whole tray of meat. "

@dure331 stated:

"Shuu, even sugar cane.✋ Never."

@sinethembacele added:

"100% did this when I was in varsity. I strategically planned to leave after mom did groceries at home because I'm not about to go buy meat for 1k."

@mbasaqhambambisa commented:

"Take more they will be fine wethu."

@Ikanyengboshomane shared:

"My heist ended in tears."

@tsholofelodisemel:

"My mom said she is going to check my bags when I go back to res."

Little girl forces herself into mum's suitcase as she gets to leave for res in funny TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that a video of a little refusing to let her mom leave without her left Mzansi netizens in their feels.

A video posted on TikTok shows a little lying inside an empty, open suitcase. According to the young mother, the child, whom she humorously refers to as "teenage pregnancy", wanted to go back to res with her as she was getting ready to head back to varsity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News