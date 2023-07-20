A video of a little girl fitting herself into a suitcase has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the child lying in the bag as her mother tries to prepare to return to res

The viral video resonated with several South African parents who responded to the post with sweet comments

A video of a little refusing to let her mom leave without her left Mzansi netizens in their feels.

A little's antics to leave for res with her mother amused Mzansi netizens. Image: @pensy2012/TikTok

Baby packs herself into mommy's suitcase on viral TikTok video

A video posted on TikTok by @pensy2012 shows a little lying inside an empty, open suitcase.

According to the young mother, the child, whom she humorously refers to as "teenage pregnancy", wanted to go back to res with her as she was getting ready to head back to varsity.

Watch the cute video below:

According to The Bump, there is a wide range of ages when babies may start to exhibit clinginess. Some parents may notice their babies being extra-attached as early as six months old, while others may not see this behaviour until 18 to 20 months of age.

This variation is due to several factors, including the baby's individual temperament, their development, and their experiences.

South Africans react to the cute TikTok video

Children have a special way of making your heart melt.

Mzansi netizens found the girl's behaviour amusing and adorable as they responded with sweet comments.

@Lejoy1st❤ wrote:

"Your teenage pregnancy is so clean and fresh ."

@SinoMlambo:

"Mine used to do this as well . May her precious soul rest in peace ❤️️."

@obakeng Rapoo replied:

"I went to varsity with mine. I used to take him to daycare, then go to class. He was a blessing and never gave me trouble ,"

@Zeeberry0852 responded:

"My mom wants me to take mine with me I told her I'm not ready to be a mom; I'm too young for this naye akabone ukuthi umenza njani."

@Lindelwa Ngcobo commented:

"No one will mention how painful ukubashiya behind, the tears you hold back mase ekhala ."

@Queen said:

"That is why I chose to study online; I won't cope without my kids."

Source: Briefly News