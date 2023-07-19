A video of a woman busy shaping her child's eyebrows with a razor blade has been doing the rounds online

The footage posted on TikTok shows the process of the mother carefully grooming her daughter

Several netizens responded to the TikTok post with positive comments, complimenting the child's beauty

Eyebrows play a crucial role on our faces, serving as a filter for dust, sweat, and dirt while also holding significant social importance for emotional expression and facial recognition. Achieving the perfect look requires proper eyebrow grooming.

A mother groomed her daughter's brows with great skill. Image: @cheryl_charity/TikTok

Viral TikTok video shows mother shaping her young daughter's eyebrows

One mom took to social media to share a video of her shaping her daughter's eyebrows with great skill using a razor blade.

The video was posted on TikTok and shows the mother carefully grooming the child's brows before revealing the impressive result. Watch the video below:

According to an article on Groupon.com, Asanda Aveda Spa Lounge aesthetician Elena Serbu thinks the proper age for brow grooming depends on the method. For plucking, the aesthetician recommends waiting until 20 to avoid accidental over-tweezing. For waxing, she recommends waiting until at least 14, the year skin sensitivity starts to drop off.

Impressed Mzansi netizens react to the TikTok video with cute comments

Molebogeng Sender wrote:

"Nana is super cute❤️."

Missy responded:

"She’s beautiful in her bushy eyebrows still❤️."

Dee Nhlangothi wrote:

"So gorgeous please don't cos that's going to give her self esteem issues, and she's naturally beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

Zwivhuya Rita reacted:

"She is beautiful ."

ndumi_blue commented:

"You cannot trick me!!!!! "

peni_m replied:

"She’s so perfect ."

