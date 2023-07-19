In a display of love and amusement in a TikTok video, a mother decided to entertain herself and her sweet baby by introducing a series of unconventional objects for her little one to hold

The baby can hold all the items except a small journal, which causes her to drop everything

Mzansi found the video absolutely hilarious, with viewers relating to the adorable baby's determination to hold onto all items

A mother hands the baby multiple items to see if the toddler will hold them for her. Source: @fikileentulee

Source: TikTok

Parenthood is filled with joy, love and countless unforgettable moments. Amid the daily routine of caring for their little ones, parents often engage in light-hearted antics to bring laughter and amusement to their households.

Mother hands toddler series of random items to hold

In a video, a mother, Fikilee Ntulee, entertains herself and her adorable baby by giving her a bunch a series of things to hold.

The video begins with the mother handing her curious baby a facial product, clearly expecting an adorable reaction. To her surprise, the baby grasps the item with a sense of determination, holding it tightly in her tiny hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Encouraged by her baby's initial success, the mischievous mom decides to up the ante by introducing more peculiar objects. With a playful grin, she hands the baby a sanitary pad, then hands her baby cream, followed by a container of Vaseline and lip therapy.

The toddler's face reveals a mix of curiosity and bewilderment. Nonetheless, the toddler persists and manages to clutch each item.

The mother saves the best for last. She places a small journal in her toddler's hands, already filled with various other objects. Overwhelmed by the weight of her accumulated treasures, the baby begins to struggle and drops the items to hold the small journal.

Check out the video below:

Mzansi found immense joy in witnessing the baby's innocence

Mzansi was amused and touched by the baby's determination, her innocent expressions and the evident love shared between mother and child.

90shitlhane said:

"That shows she has your back, you don't have to carry all the baggage alone."

Zamagambushee commented:

"You have the sweetest baby girl."

Niccy added:

"She was like, 'Girl can’t you see my hands are small?' "

justmasegobra replied:

"That look said, 'My sister, please, I have two hands!' So cute."

Exploring Jozi with Akho added

"Abuse! She's so gorgeous mommy. Both of you are."

Mother shares video of children putting mud on car

In other news, Briefly News reported on a mother who couldn't wait for the school holidays to be over so her mischievous children could go back to school.

In a TikTok video, the mother shared how her kids had put mud all over her car. Many parents reacted with laughter as they could also relate to and feel what the mother has been going through with her young ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News