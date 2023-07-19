A video of a woman sharing a special moment with her daughter has gone viral on TikTok

TikTok user @_twazzy_ got a big love from her baby and was told how much she loves her

People were ready to have babies of their own after seeing this precious video

This mama was in awe when her baby girl embraced her, telling her she loves her. There is no greater feeling in the world than the innocent and pure love of a child.

This beautiful mama got a big love from her baby and was told how much she loves her. Image: (TikTok user @_twazzy_)

Motherhood can be wild, but the moment those little arms wrap around your neck, not a single struggle matters.

Grateful mom shares precious moment with daughter in TikTok video

TikTok user @_twazzy_ shared a video of a special moment she shared with her baby girl. Getting all the affection from her daughter, mom was told how loved she was, and it had her in a puddle.

Take a look at this, the way she says "I love you” will have you emotional:

South African TikTok users swoon over the cute video

Guys, kids are just the best! Women's" ovaries were jumping after watching this while parents reminisced on their cute moments with their babies.

Read some of the comments:

Emjay_Ramaphoko can't wait to have babies:

“I really want this.”

Sandy_Sandz's heart melted:

“ Awo, this is so cute.”

Nkateko Angelinah knows the magic:

“There's just something about our bundles of kisses that make motherhood worth every second.”

✨ is ready:

“ncooo planning on having a baby next year I’m I praying for a baby girl, May God bless, this is beautiful ”

Ashleigh got emotional:

“Hold on, let me go cry brb ”

