A little girl warmed hearts when she leaned in and tried to get her parents to kiss

TikTok user Bongiwe Liyana Shange shared the sweet moment on social media

People loved the pure act of the child and the joy on her face when she accomplished her task

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Children hold the purest form of love! One baby girl saw her parents and tried to get them to kiss. The sweet moment had many overflowing with joy.

TikTok user Bongiwe Liyana Shange shared a cute video of a little girl getting her parents to smooch. Image: TikTok / Bongiwe Liyana Shange

Source: UGC

The world is a place filled with a lot of hate, however, we have children to thank for reminding us that pure and true love still exists.

TikTok user Bongiwe Liyana Shange shared the cutest video of a baby girl bringing her two parents' heads together in an attempt to make them kiss. The look on her beautiful little face is everything!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi hearts' burst over the sweet moment

This is a moment these parents will never forget. Children are such blessings and people filled the comment section with so much love and happiness.

Take a look:

@Neevesh Singh said:

“This is so pure and full of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@Terry Koli125 said:

“She's so cute❤ beautiful family may God bless you ❤”

@user4271784738374 said:

“Think I'm ready to have a child with the woman I love”

@Slindo Miya said:

“These are such priceless moments”

@Noluthando Mabaso said:

“She’s so proud of her work❤️”

@Nancy atieno owino said:

“Why am I smiling here alone like a fool ”

Adorable video of dad freaking, thinking baby girl is twerking, leaves social media in fits of laughter

In related news, Briefly News reported that a dad’s biggest fear is his baby girl growing up! One father caught his tiny daughter bobbing to the music he was listening to and the fear of her twerking in any way shape or form had him tripping.

Being the parent of a girl is stressful! Fathers do their best to keep their daughters innocent forever, and no dad wants to see their baby girl pulling any saucy dance moves.

Widely followed Twitter page @Lilblackbabies shared a clip that showed a father tripping, thinking his baby was twerking. The tiny babe got up and started bobbing to dad’s music and he was having none of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News