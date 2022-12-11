One father was not about to let his baby daughter perform many dance moves that were remotely saucy

A cute video showing a dad stopping his baby girl from bobbing to a beat went viral on Twitter

People had a good laugh at the overprotective father, wondering what stress this cutie is going to bring him in her teens

A dad’s biggest fear is his baby girl growing up! One father caught is tiny daughter bobbing to the music he was listening to and the fear of her twerking in any way shape or form had him tripping.

Twitter page @Lilblackbabies shared a cute video of a father drawing the line on saucy dance moves with his baby girl. Image: Twitter / @Lilblackbabies

Source: Twitter

Being the parent of a girl is stressful! Fathers do their best to keep their daughters innocent forever, and no dad wants to see their baby girl pulling any saucy dance moves.

Widely followed Twitter page @Lilblackbabies shared a clip that showed a father tripping, thinking his baby was twerking. The tiny babe got up and started bobbing to dad’s music and he was having none of it.

“He said this is a strictly no twerking household!”

Social emdia users laugh at the father and sweet baby girl

Dad’s reaction was priceless, but baby girl’s was the best! People filled the comment section with laughter, having a good chuckle at both reactions.

Take a look:

@MSTieInMiami said:

“Trying to keep his daughter off the pole! ”

@TyBoogie2023 said:

“Her face tho she was in total disbelief”

@ChaseJ70357997 said:

“She's so cute! also I like the surprised look she did! Too funny!”

@ms_yik said:

“Not the shock in sis face ”

@willie35 said:

“Every time I watch it, it got funnier ”

