This mom is done with school holidays; she can't wait for schools to reopen; she is exhausted

TikTok user @funie.vendagal shared a video showing how her kids put mud all over her car

Fellow parents laughed as they, too, have been struggling and can't wait for next week

School holidays have felt like years for some parents. This mother was ended when she saw her car covered in mud, and it was her children.

Many parents dread the school holidays as it is not easy to keep children busy. The mischief these tiny humans get up to is a lot.

Tired mom shares video showing destruction kids caused to her car

Take a look at this absolute mess:

Mzansi people laughed at the nonsense kids cause

People flocked to the comment section, laughing as they understand the struggle. It is almost time for schools to reopen; hang in there. It has been rough out here.

Read some of the comments:

Jaylee Roxx shared:

“No, please. We, as teachers, are also beyond tired. Keep them a little bit longer ”

Zani Zengele laughed:

“Oh my, I thought this was an aerial view of the desert range ”

Misha couldn't deal:

“oh no, they writing on eggs now this no man these babies.”

Lute the natural shed a tear:

“ The scratches.”

Mzansi mom cries for school to reopen, shares video of child climbing down stairs in like horror movie

In related news, Briefly News reported that school holidays are not for the fainthearted. This mom is already tired and isn't even week two yet.

It is hard entertaining a child all day, especially when they are used to friends and lots of activities at school. This mama wants a refund on the school holidays.

TikTok user @palesasehoana was defeated when she saw her daughter climbing down the stairs as if she was reenacting a scene from a horror movie.

