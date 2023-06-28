This South African mother is feeling the heat, and it is only the first week of the school holidays

TikTok user @palesasehoana shared a video of her child climbing down the stairs, as you see in a horror movie.

Fellow parents were with this mom on the schools needing to reopen; others were just shocked at the clip

School holidays are not for the fainthearted. This mom is already tired and isn't even week two yet.

TikTok user @palesasehoana shared a video of her child climbing down the stairs, as you see in a horror movie.

It is hard entertaining a child all day, especially when they are used to friends and lots of activities at school. This mama wants a refund on the school holidays.

Mom shares video of kid's horror movie stair climb

TikTok user @palesasehoana was defeated when she saw her daughter climbing down the stairs as if she was reenacting a scene from a horror movie.

This mama is ready for schools to reopen, and feel parents should rally to make it happen sooner. Take a look at this questionable clip:

Fellow parents second this mother's notion for schools to reopen

While some tried to understand what they just saw, fellow parents flocked to the comment section to make their cries heard. This hilarious video had some Mzansi people busting.

Read some of the funny comments:

SHEENA said:

“Your home is beautiful now you have a taste of what the teachers deal with daily ”

Official Lady Zoe was defeated:

confidence Gomolemo admitted:

“I took mine to aftercare because I can’t, shem.”

NalediNyeleti01 laughed:

