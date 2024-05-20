A young woman showed off her brand-new car in a clip, and online users were impressed

The stunner's video gained a massive attraction on social media, gathering many views, likes and comments

Netizens congratulated the lady on her milestone, sharing messages of admiration and well-wishes

A young South African woman was filled with pride and joy as she celebrated purchasing a new car.

A young lady showed off her brand-new car in a TikTok video.

Woman buys new car at 23

A video shared by TikTok user @ntombie_gee shows the stunner's blue car parked outside her home. The young lady revealed in her caption that she bought her new whip at 23 and could not "believe" that she could purchase her vehicle at that age.

Taking to her TikTok caption, @ntombie_gee praised God for making it possible for her to become a car owner. The clip was well-received by online users and became a hit, gathering over 148K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA showers new car owner with heartwarming

Many netizens were proud of her milestone and flooded her post with congratulatory messages, while others shared their experiences and the age at which they purchased their cars.

Lesa said:

"As a young teacher writing a message to a young teacher, congratulations, girl!"

User added:

"Sheeeeeeesh. Congratulations, beautiful."

Phim wrote:

"Congratulations, Colleague, take care of that baby, please."

Mavundla phumlani commented:

"Not just a car, a beautiful car, congratulations."

Ace was impressed:

"Great achievement! I was still taking taxis at that age."

QueenLanda expressed:

"Whatever prayer you said, I also receive it, my Lord."

God shared:

"I also bought mine at 23 this year."

Fisokuhle said:

"Congratulations, colleague…you have a beautiful car…. Love vw cars, but my location ithi nope."

