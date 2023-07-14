A young woman jumped through hoops to study for her dream qualification

She did not do well in high school, but that did not stop her from pursuing her dream career

Now in her last year, she has inspired netizens to want to know more about her chosen field

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A final-year student shared how she overcame trials to become a medical student at Tukkies. Image: @visiondolo

Source: TikTok

A final-year medical student struggled through high school and university to achieve her dream of being a doctor.

Her journey of how she struggled through medical school inspired many South Africans to follow their dreams too.

Med student recalls struggles of entering university in TikTok video

Netizens shared how she helped them with her videos and how they are following their desired career paths.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@visiondolo shared the video on her TikTok. The beautiful student studies medicine at the University of Pretoria, where she is doing her last year.

Her video is a montage of pictures that detail how she picked herself up from the bottom to reach where she is, where she is a final year medical student at the university.

She didn't do well in Matric, so she did an extended program. She got accepted at Tuks to do medicine and has been soaring ever since.

Watch her video here:

Mzansi inspired by student to follow their own dreams

Netizens inspired by her shared how her story pushed them to follow their dreams too.

Chantal's Anatomy was encouraged by @visiondolo's videos.

"I used to watch your YouTube videos, hoping it might be me someday. Now that I'm here I still cannot believe it."

Onkemetse Malope applauded her.

"Keep making us proud so that we as a youth and generation can also do it."

Paris708 asked if one needed distinctions in Math and Physics.

Visiondolo responded.

"The problem is the competition. So you need those distinctions, especially in maths and physics."

Myothernameisfacica said that she's proud of her.

"I can't wait for my turn."

Kelebogile was joyful.

"I'm happy that I bumped into this account."

A woman goes from losing everything to gaining more

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman went from losing everything to getting a home, qualifications and a business.

The young woman shared a Tiktok video about losing her parents and her home and working her way up.

Today she is a qualified teacher, has her place and is an entrepreneur.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News