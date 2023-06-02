A medical student has achieved a significant milestone by securing a coveted job at the number-one hospital in the world

The young woman landed a job at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, which has been ranked the best hospital globally

Netizens were so impressed by the lady's outstanding accomplishments and congratulated her for her massive achievement.

Medical student trends for landing a job at the best hospital in the world. Images: @destinylanae/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a remarkable display of talent and dedication, a medical student has achieved a significant milestone by securing a coveted job at the number one hospital in the world.

Medical student flexes skills secure job at the world's top hospital

With an impressive display of skills, knowledge, and passion for healthcare, TikTok user @destinylanae posted a video of her landing a well-deserved opportunity to work at the forefront of medical innovation and patient care.

Mayo Clinic in the USA is rated the best in the world

The Mayo Clinic is a top-ranked hospital's job offer recognises the student's remarkable abilities and is a testament to their commitment to excellence and future contributions to the field. The medical student shared the news on social media, and the post clocked over 3.7 million views.

Watch the video:

Netizens praise talented lady for landing job as a medical student in the world's best hospital

As news spreads about this remarkable accomplishment, aspiring medical professionals are inspired to follow in the student's footsteps.

Peeps from around the world congratulated and praised her for the massive achievement:

@rothevirgo said:

"I'm so proud of you, sis. You will succeed beyond your wildest dreams. Rooting for you."

@Don Beezy commented:

"I know someone studying there as well. Great place."

@Runswithscissors said:

"Welcome to the team, queen! I work in EM in the health system."

@CarrieLynn commented:

"Love that place was home for 3/4 years of my life! Amazing doctors and staff!"

@SHAAAIII said:

"Living the dream!"

@Saz commented:

"This makes me happy you go, girl."

Woman achieves big, bags medical degree with 7 distinctions from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

In similar stories, Briefly News, a woman achieved an outstanding feat by earning her medical degree with an impressive 7 distinctions.

After years of gruelling studies to become a doctor, the young hun took to social media to flaunt her achievement.

The woman displayed academic excellence, and netizens praised her for not giving up on her dreams.

Source: Briefly News