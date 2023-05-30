A woman achieved an outstanding feat by earning her medical degree with an impressive 7 distinctions

After years of gruelling studies to become a doctor, the young hun took to social media to flaunt her achievement

The woman displayed academic excellence, and netizens praised her for not giving up on her dreams

A young woman trended on social media after sharing images of her graduation. Images: @dr.faith_victorious/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a remarkable display of academic excellence, a woman recently achieved an outstanding feat by earning her medical degree with an impressive seven distinctions.

Woman flexes becoming a medical doctor on social media

Dr Faith Makhubele proudly graduated from the prestigious Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, cementing her position as an accomplished scholar and future medical professional.

She said:

"Finally, hard work pays off. I’m that girl. Forever mina!"

See the post below:

Dr Faith Makhubele becomes a qualified doctor and passes the degree with seven distinctions. Images: @dr.faith_victorious/Instagram

Dr Faith Makhubele flexes medical degree to online users

She uploaded photos on Instagram and thanked God for the incredible achievement. Makhubele's exceptional academic performance reflects her dedication, hard work, and passion for the field of medicine. Her remarkable success serves as an inspiration to aspiring medical professionals and students everywhere.

Dr Faith Makhubele passes her medical degree with seven distinctions. @dr.faith_victorious/Instagram.

Netizens congratulated Dr Faith Makhubele on her remarkable achievement

As she embarks on her medical career, the woman's achievements will undoubtedly open doors to exciting opportunities and make her a valued asset in the healthcare industry.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to congratulate her:

@tee_tshabangu_ said:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous girl. Congratulations, my love."

@thickblackvendagirl commented:

"Congratulations, babes."

@jenniferikeakor

"He made a way,"

@Sizwe said:

"God did look like a 10/10 minus nothing."

@babalwa_nkunjana commented:

"I love your dress."

@Sara_mngadi said:

"Yoh yeses, congratulations again, my love, you’re such an inspiration."

@lungelonkosi commented:

"Congratulations, my love."

@ofentsemovalo_ said:

"The way I just Love you once again. You have beauty and brains. Congratulations, our beautiful doctor."

