A woman recently paid tribute to their late mother while honouring her sister's success in becoming a doctor

The sister, who graduated from the prestigious Walter Sisulu University, not only fulfilled her own dreams but also made their mother's memory proud

Netizens were touched by the tribute of remembering their mum on such a momentous occasion

A woman celebrates her sister becoming a doctor in honour of their mother's late memory. Images: talie_gee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming celebration of her sister's incredible achievement, a woman recently paid tribute to their late mother while honouring her sibling's success in becoming a doctor.

Woman celebrates sister's success of becoming a doctor in a TikTok Video

TikTok user @talie_gee uploaded a video of her sister, who graduated from the prestigious Walter Sisulu University. With pride and joy, the woman took to social media to share her sibling's remarkable journey. The woman expressed gratitude for her sister's resilience and unwavering determination through her heartfelt tribute and dancing. She also remembered their later mother on the day.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise the woman for becoming a doctor despite facing adversity

The post resonated with many, capturing the essence of family love, triumph over adversity, and the powerful influence of a mother's support. Their unique spirit and joy touched Mzansi.

Peeps congratulated the young hun on her achievement:

@ThandoPhiweTshandu said:

"Congratulations mntase, usebenzile Matshangisa."

@Sarah commented:

Congratulations Mntasi

@Sugaz said:

"Your mum is looking down proud of you both."

@Njabulo_01 commented:

"Congratulations, sisi. I almost cry lapho ngikwi shuttle to school."

@zizihomdiza said:

"Dokotelaaaaaa salute girl."

@Sis Kwezi Antoni commented:

"This is so cute bethu."

@Makhado commented:

"Congratulations, hayke Sisi ninaye Gqirha ngoku. I am proud you be family Yenu; Sisi must be ready. The public is waiting for her medical expertise now."

@kwakhanya commented:

"Congrats, Sana."

