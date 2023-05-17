A woman from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) shared the hardships she had to go through to graduate

The lady who was studying teaching couldn't hold back her emotions as she donned her graduation gown

Tears streamed down her face as she reflected on the immense challenges she had faced and peeps applauded her perseverance

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lady shares the emotional journey of what it took for her to graduate. Images: @vveracious/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a testament to unwavering determination, a remarkable lady has successfully graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, overcoming countless challenges along the way.

Woman's inspiring graduation from the University of KwaZulu-Natal

Silindile Veracious Shazi shared a video of her graduation and how emotional she was when she received her degree.

Recalling the times when she lacked the necessities of a cellphone and laptop during the shift to online learning, underwent two operations, struggled financially to attend teaching practicals, and even endured nights without food.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's inspiring graduation from UKZN against all odds

Despite enduring numerous hurdles, this woman remained steadfast in her pursuit of education, defying all odds to graduate from the esteemed University of KwaZulu-Natal proudly. Her journey was marked by perseverance, resilience, and an unyielding spirit that propelled her forward.

Peeps have praised the woman for her perseverance and resilience:

@BandileMavundla said:

"Halala!! You are the epitome of striving to achieve your dreams! May you reap the fruits of your labour. When God shows up, he shows off."

@KikiVinolia42 commented:

"Only if my dad never abandoned us."

@Londiwe Mnisi809 said:

"Congratulations, hun."

@Kingofboys commented:

"Why am I crying?.. I am not crying. Congratulations."

@NonkumbuloNkooschM said:

"Ubuntu from the Lectures bethuna.UKZN is reminding us of so many things."

@denty369

"I'm also chopping onions. I'm so proud of you."

Precious video of proud dad praising his child at UKZN graduation ceremony leaves Mzansi feeling emotional

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a father who could not contain his excitement.

The touching video of an older man cheering on his child at graduation has been doing the rounds online.

The clip showed the madala beaming with pride as he praised his University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate. The supportive man's reaction spoke volumes, leaving many Mzansi netizens feeling emotional.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News