A graduate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) wowed the audience with an electrifying vosho dance performance

The video of their epic moves quickly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens and earning admiration for her impressive moves

The young lady danced during the ceremony, and peeps were impressed by her take on the famous moves

UKZN graduate does the vosho dance on stage during her graduation ceremony. Images:@UKZN/TikTok.

The UKZN graduate took the stage to celebrate her academic achievement uniquely and unforgettably. The video was posted on the university's social media. The young hun had confidence and flair, which unleashed a series of jaw-dropping vosho dance moves, captivating everyone in attendance.

UKZN graduate's epic on-stage vosho dance trends

The UKZN graduate took the stage to celebrate her academic achievement uniquely and unforgettably. The video was posted on the university's social media. The young hun had confidence and flair, which unleashed a series of jaw-dropping vosho dance moves, captivating everyone in attendance.

Mzansi applauds young hun for epic Vosho moves

The video of the performance spread like wildfire across various social media platforms, with peeps marvelling at the graduate's incredible talent and undeniable stage presence.

Netizens applauded the graduate for bringing joy to an already celebratory occasion; read what some of them had to say:

@TheeVivaicuous said:

"Grooving this one, I love her."

@Ginger said:

"A true definition of yaphuza futhie. Congratulations, sweerie

@Lee commented

"Aaah, baddie, ya graduate."

@xavier said:

"I can't do a vosho or dance to gqom anymore."

@Nombuso said:

"The doctorate holders are smiling and vibing not these dry and cold ones."

@Saz commented:

"I love UKZN and how they do things."

@PRecious says:

"Yes, we love how she is celebrating getting her degree."

TikTok video of a UKZN graduate’s Zulu dance at graduation has SA in tears: "UKZN graduations are a vibe"

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a man finally getting his degree from the University of Kzwazulu Natal (UKZN).

The fresh graduate made his way across the stage by doing the most and showing Zulu cultural pride.

Online users were delighted as they watched the young gent celebrate his new qualification in a playful way.

