One TikTok video went viral as it showed a beautiful South African wedding happening in America

The video showing teenagers who were the flower girls at the special event went viral on the short-form video platform

People thought that teenagers attending the wedding looked amazing as they wore traditional Xhosa attire

One video of a South African wedding in America looked wholesome. Even though the wedding was overseas, the wedding party wore traditional Xhosa outfits.

A TikTok video shows teen flower girls looking amazing in Xhosa dresses at a wedding in America. Image: nomvuyo_treffers

Source: TikTok

A video showing what the flower girls wore was a hit as it got a lot of likes. Many people were waving in the comments about how gorgeous they looked.

Teens go TikTok viral for wearing Xhosa traditional dresses at wedding in USA

@nomvuyo_treffers posted a video of a wedding in America, Atlanta. The caption detailed that Nosiphiwo and Kevin were getting married as two flower girls walked down the aisle. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans love to see traditional attire at wedding in America

Many people were in awe of the video of the wedding. Netizens could not stop raving about the outfits. Read what people had to say below:

Mawabo commented:

"What a beautiful bride. Xhosa traditional outfits are the best."

lebogangtsunke added:

"Xhosas are winning overseas."

Mmabatho wrote:

"So beautiful girls!"

Sonia said:

"I love thee fact that the girl didn't feel the pressure to do heels converse it is."

majokww added:

"Beautiful Xhosa attire to the world."

Traditional weddings in TikTok videos leave many delighted

Netizens love to see people come together in the Name of Love. Online users are especially happy to people get married in traditional ceremonies.

SA lady's Korean wedding dress on special day leaves many swooning

Briefly News previously reported that a happy bride from South Africa looked amazing at her wedding. This stunning teacher met her husband when she was in Korea.

The video showing their wedding day got over 150 000 likes. Their comment section was full of people gushing over them.

@faith.oooh married her Korean bae, and she fully embraced his culture. In their wedding video, she wore the traditional Korean wedding gown, a Hanbok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News