A video posted a TikTok showing a woman turning up at a wedding, and she took over the dance floor

Amapiano is all the rave, but there is a quiet or somewhere that has also become popular in South Africa

Many people commented on the video and had jokes about the women's imaging while attending a wedding

A young lady went to a wedding and put on quite a show. The lady makes some serious moves in a floor-length dress.

A TikTok video of a Barcadi dance by a wedding guests impressed many. Image: @shaddssx

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady's antics at the wedding received over 20 000 likes. Online users let a woman know that she was very entertaining.

Barcadi dance done at wedding goes viral with 137 000 views

A groovist, @shaddssx, posted a video of herself doing the Barcadi dance on TikTok. In the video, she nailed the dance popularised in the Pretoria club scene. Watch the clip below:

Tik-tok user amazed by woman's dancing skills

People left comments gushing over the dancing woman. Read what some people had to say below:

N A I R O said:

"Girlll you ate."

YaMaineGirl commented:

"It’s the fake spraying for me."

mills wrote:

"You ate that."

Nᥫ applauded:

"Show them sha."

THABISA LOUISA exclaimed:

"Wozaaa."

Barcadi dances that went viral on TiK ToK

Barcadi is a genre that incorporates kwaito elements to make dance-inducing music. Some peeps got millions of views for doing lit dancing.

