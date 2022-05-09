A man decided to remind peeps that a babygrow costs the same as a six-pack of alcohol and that they should choose wisely

Twitter user @_TheNorthBoi sparked a debate when he shared a snap of a cute bear onesie on social media, comparing it to a six-pack of Savannas

The people of Mznais chose their sides, those who went for the onesie and those who held onto their bottles tightly

Everyone knows that babies are expensive. Diapers cost more than a takeaway and apparently a winter baby grow is the same price as a six-pack of booze.

Twitter user @_TheNorthBoi claims people need to pick between booze or babies, you can't have everything.

A man took to social media to make his point clear, reminding people that if they choose to dabble in the deed, they better be prepared to sacrifice the liquor for cute bear clothes.

Twitter user @_TheNorthBoi shared a snap of a winter baby-gro and the price, letting his fellas know it’s the same as a pack of Savannas.

You can only quench one thirst, pick wisely, if you catch his drift!

“6 pack ya Savanna.”

The people of Mzansi were divided by this statement post

Well, well, well, turns out there are some who were clenching their drinks while others' ovaries were screaming. Parenthood is not for everyone; some people prefer a cold one over a warm bear hug.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@omphemetsemabe_ said:

“Drinking Savanna and sleeping peacefully thereafter... Buying a bear-like outfit for a human that's gonna keep you up at night. Ngigrand ngabantwana.”

@StaceyTay2 said:

“Haha buying the jumpsuit is much better than Savanna .”

@IDontKn80395692 said:

“Decisions, decisions. At this point I'm still going with the six pack of savanna.”

@bakang_moremi said:

@KingJele1 said:

