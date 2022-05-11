A South African gent took to social media to share his frustration of having to spend over an hour preparing his meal

In a Twitter post, he shared that he spent far too long cleaning chicken gizzards and blamed the product brand

He also expressed that he was quite hungry at the time and many Saffas shared similar sentiments about cleaning the particular meat cut

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A South African man had his online friends laughing out loud after sharing a post about how time-consuming preparing his meal was.

A frustrated and hungry @malumzskhulu posted a tweet about how he spent over an hour cleaning some chicken gizzards he had bought.

Saffas could relate to a hungry man's pain when he had to clean some chicken gizzards. Image: @malumzskhulu/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

“It's been close to an hour cleaning these things. That time ngilambe. I blame Goldi workers for this.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A chicken's gizzard is a small organ that helps it digest food. Far from glamorous, yes, but gizzards are valued in cuisines around the world. They aren’t hard on the pocket and cost less than many other cuts of chicken.

Judging by the Twitter post’s comments, many Saffas could relate to the man’s struggle and shared funny comments in response to the post.

@segabutla_v reacted:

“After you finish cleaning, loadshedding happens.”

@Lekako3 responded:

“Next time buy the @PicknPay brand.”

@ZaneleMamba5 responded:

“I don't understand why we should be cleaning this, honestly. The company should hire people to clean it before they pack it.”

@rose_themba wrote:

“What I've learned is the day you buy them, you clean them all and put them in a freezer so that the day you cook them, you just take it out, put it in a pot and be a magician, mara kopa goja lewena after all.”

@braveheart_sz commented:

“As you wait for another two hours hore dibutswe tsamo tshwarisa mala ka 2-sli.”

@_MrsKanye said:

“Last month I gave the whole pack to my sister cos I wasn't about to spend half of my day cleaning these.”

Tito Mboweni is not about that chicken feet life

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni is living his best retired life, and finally he got to roast someone’s cooking instead of being the one to be roasted.

Living alone and cooking for himself, Tito claims to be quite the chef, however, that is not what the people of Mzansi believe lol.

Taking to social media, Tito shared a picture of a widely loved Mzansi dish – chicken feet. The former politician made it clear that you will never see this on his plate.

Source: Briefly News