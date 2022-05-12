A young man could not believe that he got an online maths question wrong because of a simple input error

Twitter user @KidKenoca blew minds when he shared a screenshot showing his answer alongside the correct answer

The people of the world let the guy know that they too have suffered such trauma and it absolutely sucks

With the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of things have moved online, even school. One online student lost his mind when he got a math question wrong simply because of an input error. Technology failed him!

Twitter user @KidKenoca could not believe that he got a maths question wrong because of technology. Image: Twitter / @KidKenoca

As if maths isn’t hard enough already, doing it online has to come and throw input errors at students trying to figure out how to type hieroglyphic maths equations.

Twitter user @KidKenoca shared a screenshot of an equation he got wrong alongside the correct answer. You literally have to stare at it for several minutes before you see it… almost like those 3D pictures you got in magazines in the 90s.

“Finals week summed up so far.”

People cringe as they relive times when technology failed them too

Some things just shouldn’t be done online, like math tests. Tons of people flooded the comment section sharing times where this happened to them. Some couldn’t even see the error no matter how hard they looked, LOL.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@boshtet12 said:

“No matter how many comments I read that explain it, I still don’t get how it's wrong, lmao. Math is like a whole entire different language to me.”

@xebecwithanx said:

“It’s worse cause I know this is mymathlab and I know that shit sucks.”

@LingeringLingu1 said:

@Brownsugarboba7 said:

@Marlotix said:

