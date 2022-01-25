Tito Mboweni prides himself on his ability to hold his own, and this includes cooking for himself

Seeing a meal he will not eat, Tito posted a picture to social media and made his stand known

Chicken feet are a widely eaten meal in Mzansi and many people thought it was rich of Tito to shade it

Former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni is living his best retired life, and finally he got to roast someone’s cooking instead of being the one to be roasted.

Living alone and cooking for himself, Tito claims to be quiet the chef, however, that is not what the people of Mzansi believe lol.

Taking to social media, Tito shared a picture of a widely loved Mzansi dish – chicken feet. The former politician made it clear that you will never see this on his plate.

”This is a no no!!No..!!”

Peeps tear Tito apart for shading the proudly Mzansi dish

While chicken feet are not everyone’s favorite, it is a proudly SA dish that is eaten in many households on the regular.

People felt it was a little privileged of Tito to roast the dish, and took at him in the comment section.

Take a look at some of the comments

@StiloMa77932773 said:

“This looks better than anything you have ever cooked.”

@therantoyanto said:

“This is what other families can afford they don’t have a luxury of having free food delivery to their doors like you.”

@mesusalkhalifa said:

“The struggles have subjected the masses into eating that since it's affordable while you have the luxury of toying with meat sir Others get to eat meat when there’s a funeral/wedding.”

@veli_ndumiso said:

@Hamza54979536 said:

