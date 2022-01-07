Tito Mboweni has got peeps talking once again but this time it is after a social media user shared his photo online

In the photo, the South African governor is seen wearing a face mask but it seems he is wearing it the wrong way

Online users poked fun at the Twitter post and shared their views on the former finance minister's clumsiness

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An online media user, @Sentletse, took to social media to share a photo of South Africa’s former finance minister Tito Mboweni wearing a mask incorrectly.

A photo of Tito Mboweni wearing a mask incorrectly has been doing the rounds on social media. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and @Sentletse / Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Living in the midst of a pandemic, masks limit the volume and travel distance of expiratory droplets dispersed when talking, breathing, and coughing, reducing the chances of Covid19 infection.

The user captioned the post:

“How not to wear a mask.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Although the post in question was not shared by Mboweni, the former minister is known to start debates or bring lighthearted banter to the Twitter timeline with his funny and controversial posts.

The photo has 226 likes. Mzansi peeps had a field day with the tweet as they had varying reactions where some called for leniency towards the governor and others judged him harshly.

Here are some of their comments and reactions:

@PcMaphanga said:

“Hheyi! Awuyeke ikhelha wena (Leave the old man alone)!”

@thulanihempe1 asked:

“Is there anything that this guy can do properly?”

@dondo_dithebe commented:

“Enjoying early retirement.”

@pandam1c replied:

“Teachers wear masks like this.”

@Loyisoh1 asked:

“How old is this man?”

@Bongani_Mkhungo said:

“Clumsy.”

@MaestroMasiya reacted:

“Mihlolo.”

@Kulani_Mgiba wrote:

“At least the former governor can breathe... we nearly saw you suffocate yourself to death on the TL with an unbreathable mask face with medical mask.”

@Joephadima said:

“He’s just a clumsy old man… there is that commitment to have the mask always on, even as it is not properly worn.”

Tito Mboweni sparks debate on obedient wives

Briefly News previously reported on the outspoken South African politician, Tito Mboweni, who is not sure he agrees with the age-old obedient wife culture that still runs strong in many Mzansi homes.

Patriarchy is the base of many traditional cultures in SA and something women have been fighting to be liberated from for many years. Women should not be slaves to men!

Taking to social media with a picture of a woman kneeling before a man, Tito asked if this whole obedient wife thing is still something we should be practising.

Tito feels the time of distinguished gender roles has passed and that women should no longer have to be submissive to their male partner, or any man in that fact.

Source: Briefly News