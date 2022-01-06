A newly qualified prosecutor took to social media to publicly share her latest milestone in practising law

The young woman @Philogynist_ shared her photo dressed in her attorney attire on Twitter

Mzansi is proud of her and did not hold back their congratulations on the tweet, which has over 10 700 likes

Social media user and newly qualified legal eagle, @Philogynist_ has won over Mzansi’s praise when she announced officially being sworn in as a prosecutor on her Twitter account.

A young lady posted the good news that she is now a qualified prosecutor. Image: @Philogynist_ / Twitter

Prosecutors are the gatekeepers of the criminal law. They represent the public interest in the criminal justice process.

The young woman shared the achievement by posting her photo in her legal gown and captioned the tweet:

“A prosecutor.”

The tweet has over 10 700 likes. Social media users joined together in their delight in the comments section with a selected few leaving their witty pick-up lines.

@Siyamukela21 wrote:

“Please be my plug with posts for being a court interpreter...”

@ RoriTshepe07 said:

“You can postpone my bail anytime.”

@MoreRapulane reacted:

“Do you take Brown Envelopes?”

@UlayahScaver reacted:

“Prosecute me please.”

@bhadela_m commented:

“I will say yes to everything you accuse me with wena.”

@Rev_Mente replied:

“Usebenzile girl.”

@AdvNhlapo commented:

“Are you kind and helpful to young attorneys, candidate attorneys and junior counsel?

@Nkanyiso_ngqulu reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@S_Lrt wrote:

“Well done. Go forth and conquer the wicked and vile. Bring down the hammer and never let scum off easy. Small fish grow up to be big fish later...no retreat, no surrender. Justice above all.”

@SthuleMthabela said:

“Well deserved.”

@29Kubeka wrote:

“Send me to jail dali.... I sometimes I drive through red lights.”

