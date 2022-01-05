It is never too late to get an education and social media user @lEsethuHasane is living proof of this fact

Taking to social media with pride, @lEsethuHasane showed off his student card and owned his journey

People took to the comment section to commend the student for going for his dreams despite his age

Age is but a number and social media user @lEsethuHasane is proving this by embarking on a journey of studies at the age of 30.

Social media user @lEsethuHasane is a student at 30 and proud of it. Image: Twitter / @lEsethuHasane

Source: Twitter

Often people say it is too late or they are too old… but is that really the truth or just an excuse not to go for it?

Social media user @lEsethuHasane took to Twitter to proudly show off his student card. Becoming a student at age 30 is not going to stop this determined man.

“A student, at 30.”

People respond to the students inspiring post

Seeing posts like these inspire others to do the same by giving them the push they might have been waiting for.

@lEsethuHasane’s post left may be filled with pride and they took to the comment section to commend him on his courage. Some also shared their inspiring stories.

Take a look at some of the comments

@TshepoRatau4 said:

“I've removed age from my plans, it adds unnecessary pressure...”

@GSilinda said:

“Did my 1st year age 28, and I'll be graduating for my Masters present year. Time flies and age is nothing. Run your own race and forget about the rest, for as long an opportunity present itself you will do it.”

@NomfundoMagadl2 said:

@Tru_urt said:

@Just_Kofo said:

