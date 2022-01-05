A local artist decided to use the power of social media to promote his work and he had people hooked in minutes

Social media user and artist @ZamanyGrootboom shared a few photos of his undeniably beautiful, colourful works of art

People could not help but stop and stare at the artwork and one person even stole a snap for their profile picture

Art is a universal language! A local artist who goes by the social media handle @ZamanyGrootboom had people taking a moment to stop and admire his work.

A local artist who goes by the social media handle @ZamanyGrootboom had SA in awe of his work. Image: Twitter / @ZamanyGrootboom

Source: Twitter

If there is one thing that brings people together, it is art, in all its forms. Seeing pure talent evolve into pieces of art is sure to take anyone’s breath away.

Taking to his Twitter page, @ZamanyGrootboom shared a few of the incredible pieces he has done. The colours, creativity and pure talent are just mind-blowing!

“Artist and the work of his hands.”

Mzansi stop in their tracks to admire the works of art

Seeing @ZamanyGrootboom’s post, many took a moment to just sit and look at the art… they were in absolute awe! Talent like this deserves the hype, and that is exactly what it got.

People flooded the comment section, letting the artist know how talented he is and asking how they can get their hands on one of his pieces. One social media user was so inspired that they stole a snap for their profile pic.

Take a look at some of the comments

@SaziMba said:

“You are so talented. I definitely need one of your pieces this year ”

@StableSinegugu said:

“Just like you, your work is amazingly beautiful ”

@newton_rsa said:

@TheeMalebza said:

@LESEDII_M said:

Source: Briefly News