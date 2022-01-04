Five beautiful and intelligent women are currently working at getting the PhDs and one friend let the world know it

A social media user who goes by the handle @Rufaro_Samanga boasted about her and her friends' achievement online

People were blown away by these ladies drive and determination, and let them know they pray they achieve greatness

A bunch of boss babes are levelling up by getting their PhDs and one friend decided to boast about it on social media… and she has every right to!

Social media user @Rufaro_Samanga and her four female friends are getting their PhDs. Image: Twitter / @Rufaro_Samanga

A beautiful social media user who goes by the handle @Rufaro_Samanga let the world know that she and her crew can hold their own.

There are five independent ladies getting their PhDs in their respective fields and @Rufaro_Samanga is one of them. She could not be more proud of her gurls!

“My best friend’s almost done with her PhD in physics. One friend’s almost done with her PhD in microbiology. Another just started her PhD in a new field, oceanography. Another is starting her PhD in development studies while I will begin mine in epidemiology. All women.”

Social media reacts to the beautiful babes levelling up

People are hella impressed by these ladies and their work ethic. Not many people understand why one would spend years to achieve a PhD, however, it is impressive nonetheless.

Many hope these women go on to do great things and that they use their qualifications to create lasting change.

Take a look at some of the comments

@zulups said:

“Don't let your egos taint your work. Work for the betterment of our people and DON'T be condescending. Otherwise you will soon realise qualifications mean NOTHING without social support.”

@new_afrika said:

“Good job ladies. I pray that you become a force of inspiration, encouragement & guidance to young Black girls in particular & Black people in general. Help transform this outstanding exception into a general norm in Black communities. Power to you!”

@AlfredNkosi10 said:

@Lesibalangall said:

