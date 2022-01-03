An SA woman graduated with her PhD in management recently from Witwatersrand University

Dr Pulane Modiha shared that working towards her qualification was rewarding and tributed her grandmother’s wise words growing up

Pulane enjoyed researching a topic that resonated with her and she has inspired Mzansi with her recent achievement

A South African woman has peeps beaming along with her in pride. Dr Pulane Modiha recently graduated from the Witwatersrand University (Wits) with her PhD in in Management.

Recent Witwatersrand University graduate Dr Pulane Modiha recently obtained her PhD. Image: University World / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking on her academic career, Pulane said the journey to obtaining her PhD was rewarding academically and personally and was reminded of what her late grandmother always shared with her, that education opens doors no man can close and most importantly, provides knowledge that no one can take away from you.

Her study focused on examining the interplay between first line roles within the banking sector, career progression and gender equality. Pulane is also the head of Business Solutions and Tactical Initiatives at FNB Dynamic Decisioning.

Her big milestone was shared on the Varsity World Facebook page.

“Researching on a topic that is so close to my heart fed my curiosity, it allowed me to have deep and honest conversations with most reputable bank executives who took part in my study, it ignited my passion for interacting and teaching people from different backgrounds of study, skills, race, gender, and countries as I became a guest lecture, keynote speaker and Wits MBAs academic lead on their international electives,” she said, speaking to Varsity World.

Writing is one of her key interests, which made working on her recent qualification a breeze.

“I write stories, I enjoy writing and pencilling down my ideas, opinions, life and now I wrote a whole PhD thesis,” she said.

Mzansi users congratulated the intelligent academic.

Wendy Mhlaba wrote:

“Congratulations, this is a nice read. Indeed education opens doors.”

Joshua Pule replied:

“Congratulations, Doc, and all the best, stay focused.”

Nikola Silverstein commented:

“Congratulations Dr P, may god continue to bless you abundantly.”

Sphesihle Buthelezi said:

“Wow, what a milestone! Congratulations on behalf of your achievements.”

Source: Briefly News