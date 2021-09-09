Artist Wows Mzansi With Colourful Portrait: “You’re As Beautiful as Your Art”

A local artist who goes by @ZamanyGrootboom online is dazzling Mzansi with his awesome work

The portraitist creates exiting pieces with unique choice of lines and colour and people are certain he's going places in the art world in future

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their complimentary words with the talented painter

A local painter has social media users buzzing after sharing snaps of his amazing work. The portrait artist, @ZamanyGrootboom, has a real flair for creating colourful works of art and combining these palettes with interesting brushstrokes.

This talented artist has impressed Mzansi with his skill and use of colour. Images: @ZamanyGrootboom/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, the humble talented guy took to sharing his creations.

"Hi I’m Zamany, I make art. It’s been a while since I’ve posted my Art here on Twitter. I’d really appreciate your Retweet," he captioned the post.

Mzansi flooded the comments section with complimentary words. One person even marvelled at how handsome the artist was himself.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@Neo_Motsha said:

"How much? I’m in love with this piece."

@AkanyangM said:

"Y’all are making us fall in love with your craft. Can’t wait to fill up our mansions with y’all’s work. You’re on IG?"

@CoolAcademic_ said:

"You are as beautiful as your art..."

@MokayL said:

"Proud to say I own a piece of your work bro."

@wenza_dude said:

"At this rate, I think you also qualify to paint fridges and stoves."

@Le_Nonyane said:

"Lemme retweet, thank you for being humble and not giving 'You don't know my name yet' vibes. Nice work by the way."

@Cosa_Dolce said:

"Your work is amazing, great quality."

Stunner shows off amazing painting, Mzansi thinks she's the real 'work of art'

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local artist has certainly sparked Mzansi's curiosity after sharing a few snaps of her most recent creation. However, it looks like the painting is not the only thing that's gotten South Africans talking as social media users seem mesmerised by the artist's natural beauty.

Heading online, @virgoarth0e_ shared snaps of herself alongside the black-and-white creations.

"Me + my recent paintings," she captioned the striking images.

In the pics, the young lady stands next to her paintings with a big bright smile. She's got her hair up in a dreadlocks style and looks effortlessly stunning in a fitted black number.

Mzansi was captivated by both the paintings and the incredible artist behind them. Check out some of the cute comments below:

@always2Bme_ said:

"You're beautiful! And the paintings are very nice too."

@KeletsoMoloto_ said:

"Would you consider having a show? I would come support, this is unbelievable and amazing."

@sir_onah said:

"There's Some Guy By The Name Of Rasta, Please Give Him Free Drawing/Painting Classes, The Whole South Africa Will Appreciate That."

@September_Rvsh said:

"Thank you for this beautiful wallpaper. You're a great artist."

@thelifeofneo said:

"She is too much."

@nasheandfriends said:

"Wtf, you're so talented."

@soulostatic said:

"The detail in these is so crazy."

Source: Briefly.co.za