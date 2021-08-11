Stunner Shows Off Amazing Painting, Mzansi Thinks She’s the Real ‘Work of Art’

A Pretoria artist is being celebrated for her talent with a paintbrush and for her striking beauty

The stunner has social media buzzing after sharing a snap of herself alongside her beautiful creations

Locals took to the comments section and many mesmerised people shared their reactions to the post

A local artist has certainly sparked Mzansi's curiosity after sharing a few snaps of her most recent creation. However, it looks like the painting is not the only thing that's gotten South Africans talking as social media users seem mesmerised by the artist's natural beauty.

A local woman has South Africans talking after sharing snaps of her incredible artwork. Images: @virgoarth0e/Instagram

Heading online, @virgoarth0e_ shared snaps of herself alongside the black and white creations.

"Me + my recent paintings," she captioned the striking images.

In the pics, the young lady stands next to her paintings with a big bright smile. She's got her hair up in a dreadlocks style and looks effortlessly stunning in a fitted black number.

Mzansi was captivated by both the paintings and the incredible artist behind them. Check out some of the cute comments below:

@always2Bme_ said:

"You're Beautiful!…….and the paintings are very nice too."

@KeletsoMoloto_ said:

"Would you consider having a show? I would come support, this is unbelievable and amazing."

@sir_onah said:

"There's Some Guy By The Name Of Rasta, Please Give Him Free Drawing/Painting Classes, The Whole South Africa Will Appreciate That."

@September_Rvsh said:

"Thank you for this beautiful wallpaper. You're a great artist."

@thelifeofneo said:

"She is too much."

@nasheandfriends said:

"Wtf, you're so talented."

@soulostatic said:

"The detail in these is so crazy."

